How Many Illegal Aliens are in the US?

Imagine the housing market without 12.5 million illegal aliens fighting honest people for housing? Can you imagine California freeways at rush hour with approximately 2 million fewer illegal aliens on the roads and streets? What if California State, local and school governments did not have to spend $21 billion a year on illegal aliens? Only those that prosper from low cost labor, prefer criminals to honest people and those that want totally open borders, love the illegal aliens. The rest of us are forced to finance and live with the crowded conditions caused by them. “To break it down, FAIR’s total national illegal alien estimate includes the commonly accepted base number of just under 11.1 million adult illegal aliens (the commonly accepted base number for 2017), approximately 350,000 TPS beneficiaries (mostly Central Americans) and roughly 800,000 DACA recipients. Programs like DACA and TPS draw illegal aliens out of the shadows who would otherwise likely hide their unlawful status. This understandably causes estimates to rise. The total excludes an estimated 4.2 million American-born children of illegal aliens. These children of illegal aliens are, under the current interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, U.S. citizens. While not counted as illegal aliens, they are a significant part of illegal immigration’s fiscal impact on the U.S. taxpayer, as noted in FAIR’s most recent fiscal cost study.” I thought you should know the numbers.

By Spencer Raley, FAIR, 10/23/17

https://fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/how-many-illegal-immigrants-are-in-us

As of 2017, FAIR estimates that there are approximately 12.5 million illegal aliens residing in the United States. This number is slightly higher than FAIR’s previous estimate of 12 million in 2011.

Difficulty in Estimating the Illegal Alien Population

Estimating the size and characteristics of the illegal alien population is an inexact science. Anyone claiming to have calculated a definitive number should be looked upon skeptically. There is no central database of illegal aliens. Furthermore, the Department of Homeland Security only counts those who enter and leave in a lawful manner. Those who evade immigration authorities or sneak across the border are not counted.

Most available sources used for estimating the total number of illegal aliens rely on migrants to self-report whether or not they hold lawful status. Illegal aliens have a strong motive to lie when asked about their immigration status. Many, understandably, feel that disclosing their unlawful status will make them vulnerable to immigration officials. Therefore, the accuracy of these statistics is doubtful, at best. Data collected by the Census Bureau, for example, attempts to differentiate between citizens, illegal aliens and lawfully present immigrants. However, this information is, again, self-reported by survey respondents without an independent verification process. The Census Bureau does not require or ask for any kind of documentation to verify that their respondents are answering demographic questions honestly.

Another complication arises due to those who enter the United States lawfully, but subsequently become illegal aliens because they remained in the country beyond their authorized period of admission. Theoretically, the government should be capable of keeping count of those who enter the United States, but then overstay their visa. However, such a practice does not exist. Researchers unfamiliar with the U.S. immigration process often omit migrants who have lost their legal status when compiling their estimates, therefore causing an undercount of the illegal alien population.

Who is an ‘Illegal Alien’?

FAIR defines an “illegal alien” as anyone who entered the United States without authorization, or anyone who unlawfully remains once their authorization has expired. It is important to define who is and is not an illegal alien because many organizations, for political reasons, attempt to undercount the number of illegal aliens currently living in the United States. This not only allows them to give the false impression that illegal immigration is a smaller problem than it actually is, but also to suggest that the fiscal impact on legally present and native taxpayers is less than it is in reality.

How we Reached our Estimate

FAIR’s estimates, while slightly larger, are similar to those produced by groups like Pew Research. However, Pew, and similar groups, classify the large influx of unaccompanied alien minors (UAMs), Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients as being in the United States “legally.” FAIR disagrees with this characterization. Recipients of TPS, DACA, etc. have not received “lawful immigration status.” Rather, the U.S. government recognizes that these individuals are unlawfully present, yet declines to take immediate action against them due to administrative priorities. Accordingly, when calculating the illegal alien population, FAIR correctly includes adults and children without any immigration status, as well as individuals who have received temporary reprieves through TPS, DACA, etc.

To break it down, FAIR’s total national illegal alien estimate includes the commonly accepted base number of just under 11.1 million adult illegal aliens (the commonly accepted base number for 2017), approximately 350,000 TPS beneficiaries (mostly Central Americans) and roughly 800,000 DACA recipients. Programs like DACA and TPS draw illegal aliens out of the shadows who would otherwise likely hide their unlawful status. This understandably causes estimates to rise.

The total excludes an estimated 4.2 million American-born children of illegal aliens. These children of illegal aliens are, under the current interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, U.S. citizens. While not counted as illegal aliens, they are a significant part of illegal immigration’s fiscal impact on the U.S. taxpayer, as noted in FAIR’s most recent fiscal cost study.

Like other research organizations, we calculate the base population estimate by examining Census Bureau data, and the subset of households occupied by foreign-born people who are not naturalized citizens or legally present aliens. However, as noted already, Census Bureau estimates are likely to be low due the various incentives illegal aliens have to avoid disclosing their lack of status.

Where do Illegal Aliens Live in the United States

Unsurprisingly, illegal aliens tend to live near the United States’ border with Mexico, and in states that offer incentives for breaking American immigration law. The ten states with the largest estimated illegal alien populations account for just under three-fourths (73.7%) of the national total.