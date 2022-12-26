By

This is a one sided article. It talks about how much millions of California will get in the vote buying scam of Newsom and the Democrats. The scam? Take money from the rich and middle class, kill jobs and investment, then give the money to the poor and claim victory for “The People”. The article does not say how much this will cost each family in California, how many jobs will be lost, nor does it mention how many businesses will either close, not get started or move out of State. It does not mention how much this adds to the deficit of the State. Wonder if there will be a study to see how much of this money is spent on food and living cots vs. drugs and alcohol? Doubt if government wants that study to happen.

How Much Californians Will Receive This Month?

By Ariel Vincent Paul Nacion, Orange Blue Press, 12/26/22

Inflation Relief Checks With The Amount Of $1,050 Given By California

According to a published post by Yahoo Finance, eligible California residents will start receiving relief paychecks of up to $1,050 this week to weaken the effect of inflation. Governor Gavin Newson filed a $308 billion state budget in June to give direct tax refunds to 23 million California residents as they suffer from inflation, which raised 8.3% yearly. The amount Depends on tax filing status and income.

Married or Joint Filers will receive:

• $700 if their income is up to $150,000.

• $500 if their income is between $150,001 and $250,000.

• $400 if their income is between $250,001 and $500,000.

Head of the house or eligible widow or widower:

• $350 if their income is up to $150,000.

• $250 if their income is between $150,001 and $250,000

• $200 if their income is between $250,001 and $500,000

Single or separate filers will receive:

• $350 if their income is up to $75,000

• $250 if their income is up to $75,001 and $125,00.

• $200 if their income is up to $125,001 and $250,000

California’s Relief Check To Be Given To The Residents

Those who have income higher than these income limits will not receive a paycheck. The target of the stimulus is to give a tax refund to the millions of employed California residents. The package has suspended the state sales tax on diesel and more funds to help the residents pay for their rent and utility bills.