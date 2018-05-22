By

The issue is not the use of the term “communist”, but the proper use of the term. While most do not like to proclaim themselves communist, because of the Soviet Union, China and Cuba, that does not mean they should run from their ideology—Barack Obama is a great example of being a “communist”, a believer that government is greater than the individual, that government should own the means of production and set the rules for living.

How Obama became the first communist president

The use of the state to spy on and infiltrate the campaign of a political opponent is the final proof of the truth that we have averted our eyes from for the last 14 years.

Barack Obama is a communist. Mild compared to Castro or Mao, but nevertheless a believer in state control of everything.

Electing a communist president was easy, although it took more than seven decades. While the steps were many — Stalin’s Soviet Union collapsed before achieving his goal — the major ones are obvious in hindsight.

The quest began after Stalin stole America’s nuclear bomb secrets. Roy Cohn prosecuted Stalin’s spies. We hanged them.

Stalin got revenge. He placed a big fat target on Cohn, who went to Washington to help Senator Joseph McCarthy ferret communists out of the Army and State Department.

Many people confuse this with the House UnAmerican Activities Committee, which examined communism in Hollywood. Much ridiculed in the press (even conservatives mocked HUAC) look at Hollywood today and try to deny that communism lives on in America’s entertainment industry.

The elitists ripped McCarthy, called his quest for the truth a witch hunt, and made his name synonymous with the type of investigative fishing expedition Bobby Mueller has engaged in.

The net result was you no longer could call anyone a communist in America. Not even an actual communist. We call them liberal, progressive, socialist, and even Marxist, but never in polite society may we call them communists.

The downfall of McCarthy protected the communists in our federal government. We put one — John Brennan — as head of our CIA.

Various Lyndon Johnson changes weakened state governments. Medicaid, which pays for health care for the poor, consumes 15% or so of state budgets. This has driven states to adopt gambling, state sales taxes, state income taxes, and more in an effort to pay the state’s share

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 forced states to gerrymander along racial lines, a clear violation of the 14th Amendment. Johnson was too clever by half as states herded black voters into black electoral ghettos. This made it easier for Republicans to eventually regain control of the House.

The takeover of the academic world was a natural. Smart people are easy to fool. Just stroke their egos and tell them how smart they are.

Churches were easily compromised. Johnson in the 1950s convinced Congress to ban allowing churches to engage in politics — using IRS tax exceptions to keep them in line. This is a clear violation of the First Amendment as well a repudiation of the founding principle of the nation: freedom of religion.

The Protestant church was a driving force in ending slavery. “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” is exactly what the title says it is. (“As he died to make men holy, let us die to make men free, while God is marching on.”) Yes, I know Southern churches favored slavery, but the black church served as Moses for the slaves.

Revisionist history swept this aside. Obama refused to associate with the 150th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation or the Gettysburg Address or Lee’s surrender at Appomattox or passage of the 13th Amendment. Obama knew well that the deaths of 300,000 Union soldiers to set men free is a truth that undercuts the communist argument that ours is an illegitimate country built on genocide and slavery.

Indeed, academia now views the Constitution as a slave document rather than 13 colonies forming a unified nation.

But the churches did not go away into that last goodnight. Born-again Christians — now called evangelicals — broke away from the mainstream churches to oppose what eventually became the New World Order.

Communists hate churches. Stalin leveled thousands of them. Religion is the opiate of the masses, comforting them and giving them hope of a New Day long after this life ends.

This is not to denounce all the changes over the last seven decades. My goodness is our world better than our grandparents world. Race relations have greatly improved. the air is clean and so is the water. Mental illness no longer is a life sentence in a state hospital.

But many changes threaten the soul of America, most predominately the acceptance of abortion as a means of birth control, even as pills and devices should make abortion obsolete.

The Lord has given us tools to communicate instantly and globally.

But these tools also give the government, through its corporate sponsors, the ability t oppress.

Donald Trump poses a threat to all that power. When they say he is destroying democratic institutions, what they mean is he is taking back control of those institutions from the Deep State communists. His is a battle for the soul of America.