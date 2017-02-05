By

There is more to life than news, weather an sports. You need to have some fun. Sometimes, in a humorous way, you can make a point about policy or lifestyles. Below is something found on the Internet that when completely read, explains how far we have come in such a short period of time. The time period, in fact, is my entire life time. Fun question: Who had the first flip phone? Answer Captain Kirk on Star Trek, 1966. “In my day:

‘ “grass” was mowed,

‘ “coke” was a cold drink,

‘ “pot” was something your mother cooked in and

‘ “rock music” was your grandmother’s lullaby. ‘ “Aids” were helpers in the Principal’s office,

‘ “chip” meant a piece of wood,

‘ “hardware” was found in a hardware store, and

‘ “software” wasn’t even a word.” The world has changed. Milo Y. has said the real challenge is NOT policy, Trump or government. It is the culture. He believes we have 3-5 years to return the culture to one of common sense and respect—not the hedonistic, anarchy, drug, hateful one we are quickly accepting as normal. It is time to return responsibility, civility, common sense and freedom to the American people.

HOW OLD IS GRANDPA?

An Oldy from the Internet,



This information may surprise some youngsters, but it is factual.

Stay with this — the answer is at the end.

One evening a grandson was talking to his grandfather about current events.

The grandson asked his grandfather what he thought about the shootings at schools,

the computer age, and just things in general.

The Grandfather replied, “Well, let me think a minute, I was born before:

‘ television

‘ penicillin

‘ polio shots

‘ frozen foods

‘ Xerox

‘ contact lenses

‘ Frisbees or

‘ electronic games

here were no: ‘ credit cards

‘ laser beams

‘ ball-point pens or

‘ cell phones

Man had not invented :

‘ pantyhose

‘ air conditioners

‘ dishwashers

‘ clothes dryers

‘ and the clothes were hung out to dry in the fresh air,

‘ space travel was only in Flash Gordon books.

· Your Grandmother and I got married first, and then lived together.

· Every family had a father and a mother.

· Until I was 25, I called every woman older than me, “maam”.

· And after I turned 25, I still called policemen and every man with a title, “Sir.”

· We were before gay-rights, computer-dating, dual careers, daycare centers,

and group therapy.

· Our lives were governed by the Bible, good judgment, common sense and

the experience of previous generations

We were taught to know the difference between right and wrong and to

stand up and take responsibility for our actions.

· Serving your country was a privilege; living in this country was a bigger privilege.

· We thought fast food was eating half a biscuit while running to catch the school bus.

· Having a meaningful relationship meant getting along with your cousins.

· Draft dodgers were those who closed front doors as the evening breeze started.

· Time-sharing meant time the family spent together in the evenings and weekends;

not purchasing condominiums.

· We never heard of FM radios, tape decks, CDs, electric typewriters, yogurt, or

guys wearing earrings.

· We listened to Big Bands, Jack Benny, and the President’s speeches on our radios.

· And I don’t ever remember any kid blowing his brains out listening to Tommy Dorsey.

· If you saw anything with ‘Made in Japan ‘ on it, it was junk! And the term ‘making out’

referred to how you did on your school exam.

· Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, and instant coffee were unheard of.

· We had 5 &10-cent stores where you could actually buy things for 5 and 10 cents.

· Ice-cream cones, phone calls, rides on a streetcar, and a Pepsi were all a nickel.

· And if you didn’t want to splurge, you could spend your nickel on enough stamps to

mail 1 letter and 2 postcards. (What are ‘Post Cards’, you ask!)

· You could buy a new Ford for $600, but who could afford one? Too bad, because gas

was 11 cents a gallon.

In my day:

‘ “grass” was mowed,

‘ “coke” was a cold drink,

‘ “pot” was something your mother cooked in and

‘ “rock music” was your grandmother’s lullaby.

‘ “Aids” were helpers in the Principal’s office,

‘ “chip” meant a piece of wood,

‘ “hardware” was found in a hardware store, and

‘ “software” wasn’t even a word.

And we were the last generation to actually believe that a lady

needed a husband to have a baby. No wonder people call us

“old and out of date” and say there is a generation gap .



How old do you think I am? Are you ready ?

This man would be only 70 years old today.



All of this gives you something serious to think about.

Pass this on to your older friends, the young will hardly

believe it. Many of us remember all of it, and it was good,

moral and wholesome. The Americans of that generation

sacrificed to save the world from tyranny and also set an

example or all to see.