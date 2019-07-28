By

Good news for freedom lovers. Inside the social media firms are groups of conservatives willing to tell the truth about the corrupt and anti-free speech efforts of Google, Twitter and Facebook. Thanks to some of them documents have leaked proving the CEO of Google lied to Congress. Watch as this happens more in the future. The bigger news is that the mainstream media, the legacy media, is refusing to publicize the corruption and lies of the leaders of the tech industry. That is why the Internet is so important, lots of ways to spill the beans.

How Silicon Valley’s angry right-wing sends its message to Washington

HotAir, 7/16/19



A month earlier, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told the House Judiciary Committee that his company hadn’t been manually altering search results. But now, Breitbart had published an article that claimed to contain “smoking gun” evidence that Google had indeed. And the Republican members of Congress erupted in anger.

“Does this mean ⁦@sundarpichai ⁩committed perjury?” Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted. Pichai was “less than truthful,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn said. “If Mr. Pichai lied to Congress, he was under oath and it would be a criminal matter for a Grand Jury,” said Rep. Louie Gohmert.

Conservative employees inside Google cheered. The leak that hung Pichai out to dry came from one of their own. “We have tons of white- and blacklists that humans manually curate,” said one Google employee in communication cited by Breitbart. “Hopefully this isn’t surprising or particularly controversial.”