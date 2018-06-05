How to LOSE an Election: Support Benefits for Illegal Aliens/Sanctuary Cities

By

One of the arguments used by Democrats against Trump and Republicans is the claim we suppress voter turnout. While this is not true, it did happen in the 2016 election—it was done by one term GOP Assemblyman David Hadley, of the South Bay area of Los Angeles. No, the Democrats did not depress the GOP vote against Hadley—Hadley depressed the vote from Republicans by his own actions. On May 10, 2016 he voted for SB 10—a bill to give health care coverage to illegal aliens, to be used as a magnet to keep illegal aliens in California and to bring more to this State. His vote told Republicans that he preferred illegal aliens over the innocent, honest, hard working citizens of his District. Fast forward to the 2018 elections. Democrats are not promoting their views and values to keep criminal illegal aliens on the streets, protected by the cops, while decent citizens become victims of the illegal aliens. Democrats do not want the voters reminded every time an illegal alien commits a crime, it is because the Democrats used government to protect the criminals and make victims out of Americans. Thanks to Hadley the criminal illegal aliens now have taxpayer financed health care. This is why the November election is so important. We need office holders that prioritize public safety, not illegal aliens.

The one topic Democrats don’t dare bring up in today’s SoCal primary

By Monica Showalter, American Thinker, 6/5/18

The airwaves in Southern California are flooded with Democratic candidate ads, with most openly touting extremely loony far-left positions – promises of free health care for all, free college for all, beefed up public funding for Planned Parenthood, full gun control, pretty much the full Bernie Sanders plate of pie-in-the-sky goodies. Democrats, whether in the House, Senate, governor, or assembly races, are all openly offering all the free stuff on the far left’s wish list, not holding back at all. Fiscal discipline isn’t in fashion with this bunch. If I had to speculate, I’d say it’s because at the time these platforms were formulated, Democrats were convinced that a blue wave was upon them. In a crowded field, and at primary time, where only the most committed voters show up, extremism seems to be the way to stand out and get ahead of the pack.

There’s one topic among these offerings that isn’t being touched – not even in one campaign ad:

Illegal immigration.

As the sign says: “Caution.”

We all know that Democrats favor open borders, given the potential for muscling mendicant votes in the state’s poorest cities from their well oiled political machines. Democrats favor DACA, DAPA for the parents, amnesty, state benefits for illegals – from driver’s licenses to free health care – an end to deportations, and no border wall, let alone National Guardsmen at the borders. You can find vague admissions of these stances on candidates’ websites, buried deep.

But somehow, this topic isn’t one they want to bring up in the heat of the primaries, at least not in ads, where they have an overcrowded slate of candidates on the June ballot, and face the real prospect of seeing no Democrats making it to the slate in November.

Illegal immigration seems to be the electric third rail.

That says a lot about the sentiment of the voters in illegal alien-filled California, which houses one quarter of the nation’s illegals. Nobody’s brought up the Democratic plan for free health care for illegals, now wending its way through the California statehouse. Nobody’s asked Gavin Newsom, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for governor, what he thinks of the state’s inundation of illegals, and he’s certainly said nothing to the broad public about it in his ads. The costs of illegal immigration are being carefully hidden by Democrats.

Meanwhile, city after city and county after county in Southern California has joined the lawsuit against the state for its “sanctuary state” laws, which require them to house and feed illegals instead of turn them over to the feds for breaking the law. It’s probably significant that increasingly blue San Diego and Orange Counties, the two areas Democrats have placed all their hopes and cash on for winning the House back, have joined this movement.

It all suggests that this topic is dry tinder among voters, the internal polls look bad for Democrats on their free everything for illegals, and the Democratic Party line is far more unpopular than anyone on the left is willing to admit.

President Trump should have a field day enacting his orderly immigration agenda, even in California, when crunch time comes at the November midterms.