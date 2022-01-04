By

Is it possible the vaccinated have become super spreaders? We can see from the facts, that the vaccine and the booster are as successful as aspirin in stopping the spread of the COVID virus. To cover up the failure, medical people and politicians are calling the new cases “breakthroughs”. As if the new cases have nothing to do with COVID. At what point will the general public realize the virus is the virus, regardless what Greek letter you want to call it. Will the public understand that being vaccinated or unvaccinated, you can still get the virus? Note all these people that go the virus were fully vaccinated—and some had taken the booster. You would think folks would start questioning the validity of the vaccines with this many failures. I could have added more than 200 articles from around the nation, just from the past three days—individuals and communities. Is this why the CDC will not allow us to see the data on these vaccines for 55 years? What are they hiding?

How Well Do the Vaccines Work?

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 1/5/22

This is from the Epoch Times: “About half of the Omicron cases in a major hospital system in Texas have been among the vaccinated, according to a new study funded in part by the U.S. government.

Researchers with Houston Methodist Hospital and other institutions performed genome sequencing of patients with COVID-19 in the Houston area and identified 862 people with symptoms whose infections were caused by Omicron, a variant of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, or SARS-CoV-2. The infections were recorded from late November 2021 to Dec. 18, 2021.

Of those patients, 430 met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) definition of a breakthrough case, or a COVID-19 case that occurs among vaccinated people.

CBSLA reports about State Senator Scot Wilk:: “Wilk said the positive diagnosis has delayed his return to Sacramento.

“On Sunday, prior to returning to Sacramento for the new legislative session, I tested positive for COVID-19,” the 62-year-old Senate minority leader said in a statement. “Thankfully, I am asymptomatic and feel completely fine, but will follow the recommendations of the California Department of Public Health and remain home.

He said he is full vaccinated and had “ironically planned to get my booster this week.”

Yahoo is reporting this about Jimmie Fallon: “Jimmy Fallon recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tonight Show host, 47, announced his diagnosis in a post on Instagram Monday, explaining that he received the positive results right before Christmas, despite being fully vaccinated.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” he wrote beside a photo that showed him sitting alone inside a testing room wearing a mask.

Breitbart reports this about Whoopie Goldberg: “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she’ll be back probably next week,” Behar said.

“Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we’re being super cautious here at The View,” she added.

[email protected] shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: “Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.”