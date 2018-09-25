How $$$ Works in Sacramento: Protecting Companies—Donations to Politicians

This is simple. A company wanted a bill passed. It passed, then the company gave a donation—its FIRST—for $34,000. Corrupt? No, the politicians say, just a coincidence.
The guy sad that with a straight face. Corruption? Coincidence? This may have been a good bill for the public—but please, do not try to lie to us again.
What a CA start-up did with its money
Dan Morain, Whats Up, 9/25/18
Turo, a San Francisco start-up disrupting the rental car business, gave its first campaign contribution to a California legislator, $34,219, the day before Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation it had been seeking.
- Turo is like the Airbnb of car rentals. People use it to rent their vehicles, to the dismay of rental car companies, which lose income, and local officials, who lose tax revenue.
Turo lobbied against a measure to treat it like all other rental car companies—that failed—and sponsored another measure, which passed.
- Carried by Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low of Campbell, the legislation allows Turo to be treated as a platform, not a rental car company, but does impose some auto-safety obligations on it.
California law caps donations to candidates’ campaigns at $4,400 per election, but many legislators, Low among them, have separate campaign committees to promote ballot measures. Donations to those are unlimited.
Profile