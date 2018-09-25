How $$$ Works in Sacramento: Protecting Companies—Donations to Politicians

By

This is simple. A company wanted a bill passed. It passed, then the company gave a donation—its FIRST—for $34,000. Corrupt? No, the politicians say, just a coincidence. “Brown signed the legislation last Thursday. The day before, Turo disclosed its five-figure donation to a campaign account controlled by Low to promote ballot measures. “Absolutely not,” Low’s spokesperson Maya Polon said when I asked if the bill and the $34,219 were connected. Turo’s head of governmental relations said the donation was to help Low promote LGBT rights, a concept that “aligns with our values.” The guy sad that with a straight face. Corruption? Coincidence? This may have been a good bill for the public—but please, do not try to lie to us again.

What a CA start-up did with its money

Dan Morain, Whats Up, 9/25/18



Turo, a San Francisco start-up disrupting the rental car business, gave its first campaign contribution to a California legislator, $34,219, the day before Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation it had been seeking.

Turo is like the Airbnb of car rentals . People use it to rent their vehicles, to the dismay of rental car companies, which lose income, and local officials, who lose tax revenue.

Turo lobbied against a measure to treat it like all other rental car companies—that failed—and sponsored another measure , which passed.

Carried by Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low of Campbell , the legislation allows Turo to be treated as a platform, not a rental car company, but does impose some auto-safety obligations on it.

“Absolutely not,” Low’s spokesperson Maya Polon said when I asked if the bill and the $34,219 were connected.

Turo’s head of governmental relations said the donation was to help Low promote LGBT rights, a concept that “aligns with our values.”

California law caps donations to candidates’ campaigns at $4,400 per election, but many legislators, Low among them, have separate campaign committees to promote ballot measures. Donations to those are unlimited.