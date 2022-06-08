Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association fighting for voters’ right to approve risky pension obligation bonds  

This is what an organization does—it fights for the taxpayers of California. About a year ago the Jarvis people filed a somewhat similar lawsuit against the city of Simi Valley, my hometown, in conjunction with the Ventura County Taxpayers Association. (Disclosure: I am on the Board of Directors of the Association). Simi Valley wanted to issue $147 million in pension obligation bonds, give the money to CalPERS to invest in the stock market. We won that suit and saved the people of Simi Valley $147 and a lot of embarrassment.

Now we are doing it again, this time in Oxnard. This is the town that illegally raised rates raised and a court ordered the money repaid.

“Taxpayers are on the hook if it doesn’t go as planned. So the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is holding cities to the requirement in the California Constitution that guarantees voters the right to approve or disapprove any new debt that would exceed revenue available to pay for it.

However, instead of seeking the required approval of two-thirds of the electorate, some cities have been filing lawsuits known as validation actions, seeking advance approval of the bonds from the superior courts to “bulletproof” them against future challenges. HJTA has been answering these lawsuits on behalf of taxpayers, and some cities have backed down. Recently the cities of Alameda, Sebastopol, Susanville and Lomita dismissed their lawsuits asking the superior courts to validate resolutions authorizing pension obligation bonds in amounts ranging from $10 million to $300 million.”