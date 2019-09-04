Howze: Meeting voters at their kitchen tables

By

From time to time the California Political News and Views will be bringing you articles about and by candidates for office. We need to be informed voters and understand what issues are important to the candidates and where they stand on the issues. Also, WHY they are running. This is not an endorsement—it is an opportunity to hear directly from our GOP candidates. Ted Howz is running for Congress in the 10th District. This is a seat we lost in 2018, held then by Jeff Denham. He is not running to regain his seat. So, this is a big primary. I hope you can get a better picture of Mr. Howz from his personally written article.

Meeting voters at their kitchen tables

by Ted Howze, DVM, Candidate for Congress, 9/5/19

The Central Valley is not only the heartland of California,it’s also ground zero for a House race that will determine whether or not we can retire Nancy Pelosi in 2020.

In 2018, California’s 10th Congressional District was overtaken by a Gavin Newsom protégé by the name of Josh Harder. Like many districts in California, the blue tidal wave hit us, even though Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox beat Gavin Newsom here by several thousand votes. The 10th Congressional District is a battleground, registered Democrats only outnumber Republicans by a little more than three percentage points, but No Party Preference voters who’ve traditionally voted very conservatively make up almost a third of the voters in the district.

It’s winnable, and that’s exactly what I intend to do in 2020.

While some of you are just getting to know me, I have been active locally for two decades. I was raised in the Central Valley on farms and ranches where my father worked. Like many, I went away for college at UC Davis, but came back to the valley I love to raise my family. I’ve spent 25 years serving local ranchers and dairy families as their large-animal veterinarian. As the father to three now college-aged boys, I spent a lot of my spare time over the last 20 years doing what I truly love, coaching multiple youth sports and High School football.

One thing I am not is a career politician or lobbyist. I served on a local city council several years ago but took time away to raise my boys following the unexpected death of their mother, my first wife. I will admit that nothing prepares a person to become a single parent overnight. Raising my sonsto be good men is one of my proudest accomplishments. That experience also helped shape and sharpen my core values, Republican Valley values that are being chipped away at by Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi and Josh Harder.

Winning in this area, or any area in California, won’t be easy for Republicans, and it will be impossible if we talk to the voters in academic or economist speak as some conservatives are prone to do. Economics for each family – Republican, Democrat, Independent or those who are a mixed bag – begin at the kitchen table. If we can’t talk about our issues and solutions and win the kitchen table debate, then we don’t deserve to win.

What does that mean practically?

The people I speak with every day on doorsteps throughout my community want to know that I will take on the special interest swamp in DC, represent our values, fight for border security, and reduce their cost of living. As Republicans and conservatives, we need to meet people where they are, and that’s how we begin to free ourselves from the stranglehold Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom and their far-left activists like Josh Harder have had on California.

While the rest of the country is doing well, that prosperity seemingly stops at the Sierra Nevadas. We have a great opportunity this coming year, and I consider the 10th Congressional District a barometer that tests our mettle. Notice I wrote “our” because this effort must be collective and unified. The traditional media and pundits can write about Republican demise and take swings at us from a far, but we can win the day through engagement, involvement and volunteering. If conservatives just stay involved and have those kitchen-table conversations at doorsteps, through social media, and in our community, we will succeed.

It will not be easy, but those in charge of California have made the work easier through their far-left policies that leave so many Californians feeling forgotten. Now is the time, and the Central Valley is ground zero for my campaign! You can make your community and neighborhood ground zero in this statewide team effort to retire Pelosi and begin winning again.

As the quote Ronald Reagan famously kept on his desk read, “It CAN be done.”