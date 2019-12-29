By

California puts the mentally ill on the streets. California puts drug addicts and alcoholics on the streets. Yet, while 90% of the homeless is because of State policy, Guv Newsom is demanding the Federal government finance the agencies and bureaucracies of the homeless industry—instead of changing policies to save those on the streets.

“Homelessness increased in California by 21,306 people, or 16.4 percent, accounting for more than the entire national increase.”

— HUD statement

By the numbers: The annual HUD single-night survey, conducted in January and released Friday found homelessness increased to 567,715, up 2.7% on 2018.

Homelessness has decreased in 29 states and Washington, D.C. since 2018 and increased in 21 states.

in 29 states and Washington, D.C. since 2018 and increased in 21 states. The number of veterans listed as homeless dropped 2.1% and homelessness among children declined 4.8%.

as homeless dropped 2.1% and homelessness among children declined 4.8%. Overall, the number of people listed as homeless has fallen nearly 11% since 2010.

Only California has policies to create more homeless—and to keep them on the streets. Why should the Federal government finance this tragic policy? It is time for the White House to declare an emergency and take over the issue. We spend billions each year in California and what do we get? Last year the number of California homeless went up 16%.

HUD: Homelessness rises in U.S., driven by California housing crisis

Rebecca Falconer, Axios, 12/21/19

Homelessness in the U.S. has risen for a third consecutive year, driven by a spike in California, the Department of Housing and Urban Development said in a new report.

Zoom in: Trump administration and Californian officials have vastly different approaches to tackling the homeless and housing affordability crises. Trump said in September he was considering a task force to address the issue in the state.

The president signed an executive order in June establishing a White House Council on eliminating regulatory barriers to affordable housing.

A September report by the White House Council of Economic Advisers places a strong emphasis on criminal justice in tackling the issue of homelessness.

The other side: Californian lawmakers approved legislation in September to cap rent rises at 5% after inflation and expand protections to some 8 million tenants.

Newsom announced this month $1 billion in funding to fight homelessness, including $650 million in emergency homeless aid.

What they’re saying: President Trump has been scathing in his criticism of how Californian authorities have tackled homelessness, saying the issue is “destroying” cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson continued that attack line in a statement accompanying the latest figures, saying “homelessness in California is at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency.”

line in a statement accompanying the latest figures, saying “homelessness in California is at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency.” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) told AP California had “invested an unprecedented $1 billion” to assist communities in dealing with the issue. But he added, “we need the federal government to do its part.”

“Federal leadership matters. Investments made during the Obama administration are proving effective and have contributed to more than a 50% drop in homelessness among veterans since 2010.”

— Newsom to AP

The bottom line: Per the Washington Post, California’s homeless issue is related to soaring housing costs, mental health and substance abuse issues and “legal hurdles to getting people off the streets — all issues that could complicate federal officials’ ideas to stage an intervention.”

A mass stabbing at the home of a Hasidic rabbi in Monsey, N.Y., during a Hanukkah gathering has left five people wounded, including two critically.

The latest: Police Chief Brad Weidel said a suspect, identified as 37-year-old Grafton Thomas of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., is in custody and will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, according to AP. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday he considers the attack to be an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Opponents of job outsourcing are making a holiday-season appeal to President Trump: Stop U.S. companies from forcing American workers to train the very same cheaper foreign laborers who will soon replace them.

Why it matters: Trump promised voters he’d end abuses of worker visa programs and save U.S. jobs — but as he campaigns for re-election, advocates say he hasn’t done enough.

Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that New York’s Jewish communities are facing an “epidemic” following a mass stabbing at the home of a Hasidic rabbi — roughly the 13th anti-Semitic attack in New York in the past few weeks.

Pro-Russian rebels walk during a prisoner exchange. Photo: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

The Ukrainian government and pro-Russia separatists exchanged dozens of prisoners on Sunday, a small step toward ending a six-year conflict in the eastern Donbass region that has claimed the lives of at least 13,000 soldiers and civilians, the AP reports.

The big picture: The exchange comes weeks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held preliminary peace talks in Paris with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of France and Germany. Ukraine’s government released around 87 separatist detainees at a checkpoint in eastern Ukraine in exchange for an estimated 55 prisoners from the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic.

Obama, Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and national security team members in the Situation Room of the White House on May 1, 2011, during the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. Photo: Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

The 2010s were marked by terrorism, major natural disasters, huge political upheaval and, in the U.S. in particular, political polarization.

Zoom in: The decade began with Democratic President Obama, political gridlock in the Republican-controlled Congress and surging partisanship. It’s closing with Republican President Trump impeached by the Democratic-controlled House. A bright spot has been the the U.S. economy, which has steadily improved since the financial crisis of the previous decade.

Amazon’s 2019 was full of headline-grabbing moments — everything from political fights to new records for the company that have upended the way we shop.

The big picture: The tech giant’s year started with a fight with New York City and ended with its biggest single sales day in history. And there were plenty of dramatic days in between.

Elon Musk unveils the Boring Test Tunnel in Hawthorne, Calif., in December 2018. Photo: Robyn Beck-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk tweeted late Friday that his startup Boring Co. will have a transportation tunnel it’s building in Las Vegas “hopefully fully operational in 2020.”

Why it matters: Per Axios’ Joann Muller, Vegas is the first paying customer for Musk’s hyperloop idea aimed at easing traffic woes in highly congested cities, which began as a joke tweet in 2016. The transit system would shorten what would be a 15-minute walk to a one-minute ride.

Smoke from bushfires cause the sun to appear red during racing at Sydney’s Royal Randwick Racecourse on Saturday. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Australia’s deadly wildfires and scorching, dry conditions have prompted the cancellation of New Year’s Eve events across the country, including a popular music festival in the state of Victoria and fireworks across New South Wales.

What’s happening: Sydney Harbour’s New Year’s Eve fireworks will go ahead, despite the fire risk, the Australia’s ABC reports. The fires have killed at least nine people and burned over 12 million acres since they began in September, the Guardian notes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday he wanted to clarify comments he made to The Des Moines Register that he would defy a subpoena to testify in President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. But he didn’t make clear whether he would testify.

Why it matters: Biden told the news outlet his testimony would take all of the focus off Trump, allowing the president would be able to get away with violating the Constitution. This is a move straight out of Trump’s career playbook, according to Biden.

Trump during a White House session on youth vaping in November 2019. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The lobbying group Vapor Technology Association is targeting President Trump with a six-figure ad buy in Palm Beach County, Fla., opposing a national ban on flavored e-cigarettes, a VTA spokesperson confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: As Trump weighs whether to move forward with a proposed ban designed to curb youth vaping, 54 people have died from lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use in 27 states and the District of Columbia as of Dec. 19, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention