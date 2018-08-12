Hundreds Of Federal Employees Will Be Moved Out Of DC

By

As part of the Trump reorganization of the boated Federal government, hundreds of EPA employees are being moved from the concrete palaces of Washington, D.C. to the wide open spaces of the West. Many will quit—and will not be replaced, the cost of doing business will be cheaper and the employees will see on a daily basis the effects of their policies. Now the Department of Agriculture is about to do the same.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is moving two agencies and roughly 700 federal employees out of Washington, D.C., to save money and improve the department’s service to taxpayers. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday that the Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) will be fully moved out of the nation’s capital by 2020, according to the USDA. A location hasn’t been picked yet. “It’s been our goal to make USDA the most effective, efficient, and customer-focused department in the entire federal government,” Perdue said in a statement. “In our Administration, we have looked critically at the way we do business, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the best service possible for our customers, and for the taxpayers of the United States.” This is just one way Trump is gaining control of the Federal government. The VA now has rules that if you are a bad employee you can be fired—what a concept. Downsize government—since Trump entered the White the Federal work force is down 14,000—a good start.

Tim Pearce, Daily Caller, 8/10/18

As part of the reorganization, Perdue is also moving the Economic Research Service (ERS) out from under the USDA’s Research, Education, and Economics branch. The ERS will be placed back in the Office of the Chief Economist under the authority of the Office of the Secretary.

Keeping steady workers at the ERS and NIFA has been difficult for the department, and officials are hoping that moving the agencies out of D.C. to more rural and lower-cost areas will entice employees to stay longer and serve rural Americans better.

“None of this reflects on the jobs being done by our ERS or NIFA employees,” Perdue said. “These changes are more steps down the path to better service to our customers, and will help us fulfill our informal motto to ‘Do right and feed everyone.’”

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has plans to move the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the largest land-owning agency in the federal government, out West. A specific location has not yet been picked.

BLM’s top officials are too distant from the lands and Americans they regulate, lawmaker and Trump administration officials say. The distance has caused tensions between western land owners, managers and federal officials.