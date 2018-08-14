Hungary Smarter Than Harvard: Ends Gender Studies’’ Says Courses Based On ‘Ideology Rather Than Science’

By

The nation of Hungary understands the value of a real education, unlike the racist Harvard—refusing to enroll qualified Asian-Americans. Hungary wants its students to be prepared to be productive members of society—Harvard, Berkeley, UCLA and other schools prefer to create “social justice warriors” capable of rhetoric, rallies and bullying society like they bully fellow students. “A government official said the programs are based on “ideology rather than science,” and should not be taught in higher education, according to the Hungarian political magazine Heti Világgazdaság and a translation in the left-leaning Pluralist and other outlets. Another government spokesman told Breitbart News that the degrees were of no use to students looking for work. “There is no economic rationale for studies such as these,” he said, as the degree does not “furnish students with skills that can be readily and directly converted on the labour market.” He added that the programs aren’t sustainable and “take away valuable resources from other programs, deteriorating the economic stability of universities.” Glad to see a nation wanting education, not indoctrination for their young people. Thought you should know.

ByAshe Schow, Daily Wire, 8/13/18

Gender outrage warriors will have to be taught grievances from somewhere else in Hungary, as the country’s government has decided to remove gender studies programs from state-run universities.

To be fair, just two universities in the country even offer the program at the graduate level, and only 13 students total enrolled in them this year.