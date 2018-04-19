Hyperloop Is Running Circles Around California’s ‘High Speed’ Rail Boondoggle

By

Investors Business Daily, 4/17/2018

Innovation: Just five years ago, Elon Musk proposed his breakthrough “hyperloop” transportation idea, and there is already talk of building it in major urban areas. Over those same five years, California’s government-funded high-speed rail project has seen nothing but cost overruns and delays.

When Musk announced his futuristic hyperloop idea — a mass transit system in which passengers would travel in pods going hundreds of miles an hour inside vacuum tubes — in 2013, he blasted California’s high-speed rail project. “The train in question would be both slower, more expensive and less safe by two orders of magnitude than flying,” he wrote, “so why would anyone use it?”

Why indeed. And that was before it became clear that not only would California’s bullet train be slow and expensive, but riddled with endless delays and cost overruns.

In the five years since Musk issued his hyperloop document, California has made precious little progress on its bullet train. The state’s latest report pushed the completion date back four years — to 2033 — and hiked the cost by another 20%.

Even the initial 119-mile phase in the state’s Central Valley won’t be finished until 2022. That’s probably a stretch, too, since the only things completed so far have been two short bridge spans and a new overpass.

Meanwhile, progress on the hyperloop idea has moved at breakneck speed.

This week, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced plans to build a test track in France this year, and a working 1-kilometer-long system by 2019.

That would be the third test track built. In the U.S., Virgin Hyperloop One has a full-scale track in Nevada and Musk built his own test track outside SpaceX headquarters.

Also this week, Musk’s Boring Co. announced that it had raised $112.5 million in funding to build underground hyperloop tunnels. There is already talk of a loop connecting downtown Chicago with O’Hare Airport, one from Baltimore to Washington, and a Great Lakes Hyperloop from Cleveland to Chicago.

Hyperloop’s advantages over traditional rail are fairly stunning.

Because the pods travel in a near-frictionless environment, they can go extremely fast. Hyperloop One estimates it would take just 43 minutes to go from Los Angeles to San Francisco on a hyperloop. That compares with nearly three hours on California’s “high speed” rail. Unlike high-speed rail, the trains won’t be noisy or prone to derailing. And the system is far easier to build.

Advocates of high-speed rail keep telling us that the U.S. is behind the curve, because other countries have already built thousands of miles of high-speed tracks.

A better way to look at it is that the U.S. has largely avoided making the costly mistake of pumping taxpayer money into costly boondoggles like the one California is currently trying to build.

Even when California completes its high-speed rail — if it ever does — it’s hard to imagine why anyone would use it, even with heavy government subsidies. In other words, it’s a project only government would see fit to pursue.

In contrast, private investors risking their own money aren’t going to build hyperloop systems that are endlessly over budget and that won’t attract significant ridership. And when they do see an opportunity, they won’t take two decades to build it.

If you want an example of the benefits of private investment vs. central planning, hyperloop is a powerful one.