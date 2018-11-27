Hypocrite: Schwarzenegger Loves taxes on Californians—HATES Taxes on HIS Business in OHIO

By

Arnold is a gigantic hypocrite. He loves higher taxes for Californians. He supported the 72 cent a gallon cap and trade gas tax—had NO problem opposing Prop. 6. But, he never expected someone in Simi Valley would catch him begging the people of Columbus, Ohio NOT to tax his business. “The actor and former California governor said he can’t support something that would hurt attendance at the Arnold Sports Festival, which draws thousands to Columbus every year. “We are expanding, actually doing the opposite of the effect that this would have,” Schwarzenegger said Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve been hearing over the last year or so this idea about this tax, and I said to Jim (Lorimer, co-founder of the festival), ‘You gotta get rid of this, because it’s not gonna be good.” Schwarzenegger said he is no fan of boosting taxes. Right—he is not a fan of raising taxes in Ohio—has no problem raising your taxes in California. Thought you should know that Arnold is just another crony capitalist.

Schwarzenegger says ticket tax plan would hurt city, sports festival expansion plans

Arnold Schwarzenegger says the proposed ticket tax is bad for the city and his expanding sports festival.

By Emily Bench ,, Columbus Business First, 11/27/18

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in town to flex his celebrity muscles and weigh in on the proposed ticket tax to support the arts in Columbus.

The actor and former California governor said he can’t support something that would hurt attendance at the Arnold Sports Festival, which draws thousands to Columbus every year.

“We are expanding, actually doing the opposite of the effect that this would have,” Schwarzenegger said Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve been hearing over the last year or so this idea about this tax, and I said to Jim (Lorimer, co-founder of the festival), ‘You gotta get rid of this, because it’s not gonna be good.”

Schwarzenegger said he is no fan of boosting taxes.

“I think it’s going to be damaging to business in Columbus,” he said. “I think its going to be damaging to families … it just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

He also said that the public should not pay for the arena.

“If Nationwide has the name on it, why don’t they rebuild it?” he said. “I normally don’t get involved with local issues at all, it’s just that Columbus is like a second home for me.”

Schwarzenegger’s event started in Columbus in 1989 as primarily a bodybuilding competition and he and Lorimer have since expanded the brand that includes exhibitions and competitions for everything from pole fitness and ballroom dancing to baton twirling and fencing.

Arnold Sports Festival opening day

The Arnold Sports Festival returned to Columbus for the 30th straight year, getting underway in earnest March 2.

Lorimer, too, opposes the ticket tax. Both say they worry that the tax could hurt further expansions of the festival.

“I think hundreds of thousands of dollars will be lost,” Schwarzenegger said. “I think that it will have a direct impact on the amount of people who come here … and the success of our show, the success of hotels and businesses around here.”

He suggested that Columbus residents should decide the fate of a ticket tax through a ballot initiative, rather than City Council deciding for them.

“I guarantee the the majority of people in Columbus would vote immediately against that,” he said. “Because they don’t want to be affected by that.”