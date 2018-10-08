I Agree with San Fran Nan: Release the FBI Report on Kavanaugh

By

I have not sold out. That said, I agree with San Fran Nan Pelosi that the FBI report on the crazy charges against Justice Kavanaugh should be released. One thing we do know—it will show who leaked the Ford letter from the Feinstein office. It will also show that not a single charge had any collaboration. The problem Pelosi had is that the FBI report WAS limited in scope—it only went after the truth. It is a work of fact, not fiction The only question is, how many Democrat operatives and elected officials will be burned when it becomes public—and it will.

Pelosi to file FOIA request for FBI report on sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh

By Gabriella Muñoz , The Washington Times, 10/6/18

House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi announced on Saturday that she will file a Freedom of Information Act request for the FBI report on sexual assault allegations against incoming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“In purposefully limiting the FBI investigation, it is clear the Republicans were not seeking the truth,” Mrs. Pelosi , California Democrat, said in a statement. “They were seeking cover to do what they wanted to do anyway. To add insult injury they blocked the public’s access to the report.”

Mrs. Pelosi revealed her plans after the Senate confirmed Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with a 50-48 vote.

The FOIA request will be filed for the actual report, as well as communications the FBI had with the White House and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The FBI launched a seventh background check after Democrats and a handful of undecided Republicans requested they look into the accusations of sexual assault against him. During the one-week investigation, they looked into the allegations put forward by Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.

“The conduct of the Senate Republican Majority did violence to the reputation of both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Supreme Court ,” Mrs. Pelosi said, “We must proceed in a judicious manner to set the record straight and ensure that this never happens again.”