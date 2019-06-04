By

The teacher involved is lucky. This happened in Iowa. If it happened in California he would be sued, charged with a hate crime and run out of town—not even allowed to get a job filling taco shells. He will be called, in a negative tone, “a Trump” supporter” and dangerous to the students mental health. He was fired because in a classroom he corrected the spelling errors of his students. “A parent reported that a student had videotaped me on his cell phone. So, no doubt if there were a hint of unethical practice — singling a child out for ridicule, touching anyone, or making unreasonable demands — either on the video or in student testimony, my infraction would have been fully detailed. Nothing. What students apparently objected to was me handing back their papers, hectoring them about language errors. I told them unapologetically, “This is your native language, people! Second grade mistakes — not distinguishing between ‘your’ and ‘you’re,’ misspelling ex(c)ercise, leaving off caps and periods — from freshmen and sophomores are unacceptable … “ So I wouldn’t be accused of making unreasonable demands, I wrote corrections on the board. All they had to do was copy them.” Why do college kids have an explosion of mental illness—because they are not prepared for the real world. They are unable to take criticism to make them better students. This is why government schools are a danger—they actively oppose qualified teachers—just want those who pay their union dues and shut up.

I was let go as substitute teacher because I corrected my students’ grammar

S. Keyron McDermott, USA TODAY, 6/1/19



Last Halloween, I dressed up like a teacher — not exactly an alter ego; I have a certificate — went to the local high school, and substituted in Family & Consumer Science.

There was a small ruction in third period; the principal and I discussed it amicably, and I barely gave it second thought. However, a couple weeks later, I received a letter informing me he was removing me from the sub list! Explanation (from said letter): he “visited with the class,” and the “interactions between yourself and the students were not such as meet our expectations for substitutes.”

A parent reported that a student had videotaped me on his cell phone. So, no doubt if there were a hint of unethical practice — singling a child out for ridicule, touching anyone, or making unreasonable demands — either on the video or in student testimony, my infraction would have been fully detailed.

Nothing.

What students apparently objected to was me handing back their papers, hectoring them about language errors. I told them unapologetically, “This is your native language, people! Second grade mistakes — not distinguishing between ‘your’ and ‘you’re,’ misspelling ex(c)ercise, leaving off caps and periods — from freshmen and sophomores are unacceptable … “

So I wouldn’t be accused of making unreasonable demands, I wrote corrections on the board. All they had to do was copy them.

Most of the older students in school know I don’t accept “textlish,” and they know why — I am panic-stricken for American kids. So, if I made a mistake that day, it was not giving students I’d never taught before a thumbnail bio they could act on.

Are American kids prepared to compete globally?

In the early 90s, I taught English-as-a-Second-Language in Masan, South Korea. Koreans amazed me, especially their boundless vocabularies. Over the millennium (1999-2003), I taught ESL in Berlin, Germany, to an international assortment of Germans, Turks, Kurds, Russians, etc. My very first class was Realschuler, non-college-bound German kids in an evening English class. Among others, I tutored an Iranian boy who spoke Persian at home, German in school, and English in his literature class (studying “The Great Gatsby”).

I am not just whistling in the wind about the globalized world — I have taught in it. Ask yourself how prepared our kids are to compete in that world.

I went to the next school board meeting and requested reinstatement. The board members sat there like five frogs on a log, nary a croak! Then, I met with the superintendent of the district, an affable guy who convinced me he was deeply concerned.

And did nothing.

After a little research, I located another teacher bounced off the sub list under similar circumstances and filed a complaint with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. In mid-April, executive director Ann Lebo wrote, refusing to investigate or hear our case because, among other things: “The magnitude of the alleged violation must be sufficient to warrant a hearing by the board.”

What?!

It’s not sufficiently serious that there are principals, superintendents and board members in this state who will not defend the most basic currency of a school: correct expression?

Frankly, I suspect the Lori Loughlin phenomenon here. It’s not just wealthy, West Coast parents trying to give their kids an advantage and/or a positive experience in school. Teachers, principals, superintendents and boards feel forced to accommodate this. It has inadvertently undermined the whole system, destroying the standards that make education, education.

Without standards, the whole system is a sham — a very expensive waste of money, cheating both kids and taxpayers.

S. Keyron McDermott is at work on a book called “Tough Talk out of School.” This column first appeared in The Des Moines Register.