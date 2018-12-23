By

ICE: 158,581 Illegals Arrested in FY2018; Those Arrested Had 1,641 Homicide Convictions, 1,294 Kidnap Convictions

By Michael W. Chapman , cnsnews, 12/17/18

(CNSNews.com) — The latest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report on arrests and removals of illegal aliens shows that the total number of arrests in Fiscal Year 2018 was 158,581, an increase of 11% over the total arrests in FY 2017.

In addition, the report reveals that among those arrested were individuals with 1,641 homicide convictions, 1,294 kidnapping convictions, 3,740 sexual assault convictions, more than 54,000 DUI convictions, and more than 55,000 dangerous drug offense convictions.

Fiscal Year 2018 covered the period from Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018. The report details the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) for that year. “ERO identifies, arrests, and removes aliens who present a danger to national security or a threat to public safety, or who otherwise undermine border control and the integrity of the U.S. immigration system,” states ICE in the document.

The first component of the report is what ICE calls “ERO Administrative Arrests.” As explained, an “administrative arrest is the arrest of an alien for a civil violation of U.S. immigration laws, which is subsequently adjudicated by an immigration judge or through other administrative processes.”

In FY 2018, ICE completed 158,581 arrests. That was up from FY 2017, when ICE completed 143,470 arrests. It was also up from FY 2016, when ICE carried out 110,104 arrests of illegal aliens.

Among those 158,581 arrests in 2018, the largest percentage were “convicted criminals (66%),” according to ICE. That was followed by “immigration violators with pending criminal charges,” which comprised 21% of the total arrests.

In total, there were 138,117 aliens arrested who either had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.

In those cases, there were 80,730 DUI’s; 76,585 dangerous drugs offenses; 6,888 sex offenses; 5,350 sexual assault charges; 2,085 kidnapping charges/convictions; and 2,028 murder offenses.

Specifically, for the aliens referenced in Table 1, there were 1,641 murder convictions and 387 charges of homicide.