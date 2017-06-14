ICE arrests 19 in Monterey County –Minor Number

By

With between 2-3 million illegal aliens in California, ICE was able to find 19 in Monterey County and 54 in Central California. There are that many near the corner of Los Angeles Ae and First Street in Simi Valley most days. While the arrest rate is up—and in Los Angeles the number of illegal aliens stealing welfare money, health care and other government benefits is down (with the Democrats complaining more theft is not happening) this is a pittance toward those that should be detained. 19 is a couple hours work, not worthy of a week or more. “Those who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are “subject to immediate removal from the country [or] federal criminal prosecution.” That federal prosecution could mean up to 20 years in prison, the agency said. CE said agents have increased arrests by nearly 40 percent compared to the same period last year, since President Trump signed executive orders prioritizing immigration enforcement.” Yes arrests are up 40%–but 0% from almost nothing under Obama. Hopefully ICE is getting the hang, again, of being able to do its job. Looking forward to the report next week.

By Bree Zender, KCBX News, 6/12/17

54 people were arrested last week in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation targeting areas in Central California. ICE officials said over a third of the arrests took place in Monterey County, specifically in communities in the Salinas Valley.

In a statement, ICE officials said 83 percent of those arrested have prior criminal convictions, mostly DUIs and drug offenses. One had a record of felony child abuse and spousal battery.

Those who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are “subject to immediate removal from the country [or] federal criminal prosecution.” That federal prosecution could mean up to 20 years in prison, the agency said.

According to the data ICE made available, seven people were arrested in King City, six in Greenfield and two in Soledad. All the people arrested are from Mexico except one from El Salvador. Two women were among those arrested.

CE said agents have increased arrests by nearly 40 percent compared to the same period last year, since President Trump signed executive orders prioritizing immigration enforcement.