ICE arrests 212 illegals, targets 122 businesses in LA sweep–Thanks to Mayor Garcetti Actions

The big news is not the arrest of 212 illegal aliens in Los Angeles. The real news is that 122 business in the L.A. area received audit notices. Unmentioned in this article is the list of 77 business in the Central Valley that also received audit notices. This means the illegal aliens working for the almost 200 firms will be caught. The smart ones will leave their jobs and run. Those not smart enough will be caught and deported. The bigger news is that if any illegal aliens are found working for these firms, fines will be given. If a large number of illegal aliens are found working for any one company, management can be indicted on Federal criminal charges. This should send a message to crony capitalists using cheap illegal alien labor that punishment is on the horizon. It also means illegal aliens now know they will be caught. Yes, illegal aliens are now living in fear—but as law breakers, should they be comfortable that Jerry Brown, Eric Garcetti and the police of California are going to protect them? “Federal deportation officers staged one of the biggest enforcement actions in years against businesses in Los Angeles this week, arresting 212 people and serving audit notices to 122 businesses who will have to prove they aren’t hiring illegal immigrants. Nearly all of those arrested were convicted criminals, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE said it targeted Los Angeles because it’s a sanctuary city, meaning it refuses to fully cooperate with federal authorities on deportations from within its jails.” In this case, the illegal aliens arrested and about to be deported need to thank Eric Garcetti for this action.

ICE arrests 212 illegals, targets 122 businesses in LA sweep

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times, 2/16/18

Federal deportation officers staged one of the biggest enforcement actions in years against businesses in Los Angeles this week, arresting 212 people and serving audit notices to 122 businesses who will have to prove they aren’t hiring illegal immigrants.

Nearly all of those arrested were convicted criminals, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE said it targeted Los Angeles because it’s a sanctuary city, meaning it refuses to fully cooperate with federal authorities on deportations from within its jails.

That means agents and officers have to go out into the community, said Thomas D. Homan, the agency’s deputy director.

“Fewer jail arrests mean more arrests on the street, and that also requires more resources, which is why we are forced to send additional resources to those areas to meet operational needs and officer safety,” Mr. Homan said. “Consistent with our public safety mission, 88 percent of those arrested during this operation were convicted criminals.”

The actions and notices came even as Congress was debating — and failing to pass — legislation that would have legalized about a sixth of the illegal immigrant population in the U.S.

ICE said some of those nabbed will be prosecuted for illegal entry or re-entry after a previous deportation, while others whose cases aren’t prosecuted will face deportation.

Perhaps more striking that the arrests, however, is the renewed focus on business that employ illegal immigrants.

The 122 notices come on top of 77 notices served on businesses in northern California earlier this year.

ICE said California’s sanctuary city status notwithstanding, businesses are still required to follow federal law, which demands they conduct verification checks before hiring employees.

Democrats in Congress had objected to ICE’s attempts to enforce immigration laws at businesses.

In a Jan. 31 letter, 17 of the chamber’s more liberal lawmakers said they were “troubled” by the justifications ICE had cited for the previous round of business enforcement.

“ICE officers have a mission to promote homeland security and public safety, not to act as an arm of the government designed to intimidate and harass business owners, their employees or their patrons, and certainly not to use raids as a threat of ‘what’s to come,’” said the Democrats, led by Rep. Karen Bass, California Democrat.