ICE Arrests 53 People In San Diego County Immigration Sweep

ICE arrested 53 illegal aliens in San Diego. Yet the media still tries to claim the only “crime” committed by many of the arrested is being here illegally. No mention of the cost of free health care and education, the cost of welfare, housing vouchers and some even illegally vote. They lie on all applications—a crime you or I would be punished for by government. Illegal aliens are criminals—what do you not understand? “An ICE spokeswoman said the immigration sweeps were “part of the agency’s commitment to prioritize at-large criminal” immigrants. But the sweeps also targeted immigrants who were not criminals but had final deportation orders, re-entered the country after previous deportations or “have otherwise violated federal immigration laws.” Deportations orders ignored?!!. That is a crime.

By City News Service, 4/24/18

Federal agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 44 immigrants living in the U.S. illegally last week during a five-day sweep through San Diego County, and another nine immigrants living in the U.S. illegally in the days before the sweeps began, authorities said Tuesday.

ICE Press Release 4-24-18

The 53 Mexican and Guatemalan citizens were arrested in Santee, Vista, Encinitas, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, San Diego and Imperial Beach, ICE public-affairs officer Lauren Mack said. The sweeps were conducted by officers from ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Of the immigrants arrested who were alleged criminals, their histories included nonviolent crimes like vandalism, hit-and-run, larceny, drug offenses and driving under the influence, Mack said. Ten of the 53 arrested were previously deported.

Among those arrested, Mack said, were a Mexican citizen previously convicted of heroin possession with intent to sell; a Mexican citizen facing a charge of driving under the influence; a Mexican citizen facing charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance; and a Mexican citizen previously deported who is facing a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Last week’s enforcement actions reflect the vital work ERO officers do every day to uphold public safety and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls,” said Gregory Archambeault, field office director of the San Diego field office for ERO.