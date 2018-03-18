ICE detains 3 people in South Berkeley raid

By

This is a big story for those wanting as many criminals on the streets of Berkeley as possible. But, in the real world, in a State with close to two million illegal aliens, the detaining of three illegal aliens in Berkeley is no big deal. The shock is that lovers of criminals are upset when ICE does not tell them the truth. In fact, if she was given the truth, she would have violated the law and tried to protect illegal aliens. ICE saved her from a Federal crime. Poor lady needs to sit down with the family of Kate Steinle to understand the effect of her values are on real people. Maybe she should be forced to put flowers every week on the grave of Steinle as a reminder of her idiotic values.

By Amber Tang and Malini Ramaiyer, Daily Californian, 3/16/18

Three individuals were detained in South Berkeley by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, about 11 a.m. Friday, according to several witnesses at the scene.

Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, a branch of ICE, carried out the raid at a housing complex by 2218 Parker St. The detainments mark one of the first publicly known ICE raids in Berkeley since the recent nationwide crackdown on undocumented individuals.

The Rapid Response Network for Alameda County confirmed that three individuals were detained, but said that no other information is known about the individuals at this time.

Funded by Oakland and Alameda County, the organization is a 24/7 hotline to provide a “rapid response to legal needs of Alameda County residents and families facing eminent deportation.”

Third-year law student Kim Ouillette witnessed the detainment from her home. She said she saw at least six unmarked cars parked in the driveway, with officers in HSI vests filing out. When Ouillette initially approached the scene, she said the officers told her that they were just conducting a routine investigation and would not be “picking anyone up.” Later, however, Ouilette said she saw the officers handcuff and arrest three individuals.

“I was just really shocked and really upset. It was frustrating to have the officers lie to me, because it took me longer to act on what was happening,” Ouillette said. “They told me explicitly that they weren’t picking anyone up, and then I saw that they were arresting people.”

None of the neighbors know the identity of the detained individuals, according to Ouillette. She said she was one of the first neighbors on the scene — soon after she arrived, many residents gathered and called the Rapid Response Network hotline to figure out how to secure legal services for the three detained individuals.

According to Yadira Sanchez, the Northern California regional organizer for the California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance, there were other reports of ICE activity around Alameda County on Friday morning, including near Ashby Avenue in Berkeley.

Sanchez added that neighbors notified the Rapid Response Network for Alameda County, which dispatched legal observers to the scene of detainment. The legal observers are currently working to assist the families of the detained individuals.

In response to one Berkeley resident’s tweet, Mayor Jesse Arreguín tweeted Friday that his office is looking into the detainment. After several false ICE sightings in the past few months, Berkeley community members have been on alert about immigration raids. This incident comes after ICE conducted immigration sweeps in the Bay Area earlier this month that resulted in the detainment of more than 150 individuals.