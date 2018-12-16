ICE Detains Individual in Santa Barbara–City Goes Crazy That Foreign Felon is Detained

By

In Santa Barbara it is a BIG story when law enforcement does its job, instead of protecting criminals from other law enforcement agencies. A single illegal alien was picked up by ICE and this made the news. There are locations, just off of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara you can put up dozens of illegal aliens in a single block—but taking one foreign felon off the streets is horrifying to the rich and famous in this town that wants protection—from law enforcement, not criminals. “Multiple sources have confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a targeted enforcement action Wednesday morning that resulted in at least one person being detained. The individual was picked up on Santa Barbara’s Westside near the corner of San Pascual and Arrellaga streets. The individual is reported to have a prior deportation order and a criminal history. A community message was sent out at 10:10 a.m. alerting residents to ICE’s presence in the county. A deportation order, a criminal record, and the rich and elite are horrified that ICE took this person off the street. Maybe they prefer to be victims, then cry about it later? The real question is why only one?

ICE Detains Individual on Westside

By Blanca Garcia , Independent, 12/12/18

Multiple sources have confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a targeted enforcement action Wednesday morning that resulted in at least one person being detained. The individual was picked up on Santa Barbara’s Westside near the corner of San Pascual and Arrellaga streets. The individual is reported to have a prior deportation order and a criminal history. A community message was sent out at 10:10 a.m. alerting residents to ICE’s presence in the county.

Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) member Frank Rodriguez spoke out against ICE actions: “We’re against the criminalization of our communities that fuels these operations that go after our community and family members.” Community members are reporting that they were stopped and questioned as they were walking or driving in the area, said Rodriguez, who warned that ICE operations can be carried out over a span of several days.

People picked up by ICE and in need of legal representation can call the Immigration Legal Defense Center at (805) 886-9136. To sign up for alerts regarding ICE in the county, text ALERTA to 24587.