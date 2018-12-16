ICE Detains Individual in Santa Barbara–City Goes Crazy That Foreign Felon is Detained

December 16, 2018 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

In Santa Barbara it is a BIG story when law enforcement does its job, instead of protecting criminals from other law enforcement agencies.  A single illegal alien was picked up by ICE and this made the news.  There are locations, just off of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara you can put up dozens of illegal aliens in a single block—but taking one foreign felon off the streets is horrifying to the rich and famous in this town that wants protection—from law enforcement, not criminals.

“Multiple sources have confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a targeted enforcement action Wednesday morning that resulted in at least one person being detained. The individual was picked up on Santa Barbara’s Westside near the corner of San Pascual and Arrellaga streets. The individual is reported to have a prior deportation order and a criminal history. A community message was sent out at 10:10 a.m. alerting residents to ICE’s presence in the county.

A deportation order, a criminal record, and the rich and elite are horrified that ICE took this person off the street.  Maybe they prefer to be victims, then cry about it later?  The real question is why only one?

Maria Ortiz, at left, a Mexican immigrant has been living in the United States for 23 years. "I am single. I work so hard to stay. I never needed support from the government," Ortiz said. She is not a citizen and works as a janitor, she said during an immigration protest outside Rep. Ed Royce's office in Brea. ///ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: – MINDY SCHAUER, ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER – Shot 111713 – immig.fast.11.19 Advocates for immigration reform will camp our near the office of Rep. Ed Royce for five days, where they will stage a fast. They are asking OC's Republican leaders in Congress to publicly support an overhaul to the nation's immigration laws, including the so-called pathway to citizenship that would create a process for some 11 million people living in the U.S. illegally the right to become citizens.

ICE Detains Individual on Westside

By Blanca Garcia, Independent,  12/12/18

Multiple sources have confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a targeted enforcement action Wednesday morning that resulted in at least one person being detained. The individual was picked up on Santa Barbara’s Westside near the corner of San Pascual and Arrellaga streets. The individual is reported to have a prior deportation order and a criminal history. A community message was sent out at 10:10 a.m. alerting residents to ICE’s presence in the county.

Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) member Frank Rodriguez spoke out against ICE actions: “We’re against the criminalization of our communities that fuels these operations that go after our community and family members.” Community members are reporting that they were stopped and questioned as they were walking or driving in the area, said Rodriguez, who warned that ICE operations can be carried out over a span of several days.

People picked up by ICE and in need of legal representation can call the Immigration Legal Defense Center at (805) 886-9136. To sign up for alerts regarding ICE in the county, text ALERTA to 24587.

 

Filed Under: Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views
About Stephen Frank

Stephen Frank is the publisher and editor of California Political News and Views. He speaks all over California and appears as a guest on several radio shows each week. He has also served as a guest host on radio talk shows. He is a fulltime political consultant.