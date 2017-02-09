ICE Enforces The Law—Media and Left Going Crazy–100 Detained in L.A. Area

By

ICE rounds up illegal aliens every day—under Obama they were treated like fish at a fishing contest—catch and release. Under President Trump the law enforcement agencies are actually going to enforce our laws. The big question is how soon will the ACLU and the City of Los Angeles go to court to keep criminals from foreign countries in the area? “A spokeswoman for the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement would not confirm any specific operation, but activists say people were rounded up in Van Nuys, Downey, and San Bernardino County. Immigrations raids are daily occurrence added the ICE spokeswoman Lori Haley, downplaying concerns that the raids reflect a Donald Trump administration crackdown.” In Arizona a lady was ordered in 2013 to be deported and now that she is about to be thrown out of the country there are vigils and whining that the law caught up to her—four years later. Watch for these types of stories, there will be many as President Trump gets a handle on the law.

Immigration Sweeps Around Southern California Round Up Residents At Their Homes

Human rights activists worry the ICE Sweeps reflect a ramped up effort to deport immigrants without criminal records: BREAKING.

Paige Austin, Patch, 2/9/17

LOS ANGELES, CA — A series of federal immigration raids rounded up as man as 100 people, mostly from their homes in the greater Los Angeles area, according to immigrant-rights activists.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement would not confirm any specific operation, but activists say people were rounded up in Van Nuys, Downey, and San Bernardino County. Immigrations raids are daily occurrence added the ICE spokeswoman Lori Haley, downplaying concerns that the raids reflect a Donald Trump administration crackdown.

Officials with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles sent out statements alerting the media to ICE raids being carried out in at least five locations, saying that up to 100 immigrants had been detained and taken to ICE offices in downtown Los Angeles.

The organization and the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California planned to gather for a 5 p.m. vigil at the Metropolitan Detention Center downtown in response to the actions.

However the ICE officers “conduct enforcement actions every day around the country and here in Southern California as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and border security,” countered Haley. “Our operations are targeted and lead-driven, prioritizing individuals who pose a risk to our communities,” Haley said. “To that end, ICE’s routine immigration enforcement actions are ongoing.”