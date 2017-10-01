ICE nabs nearly 500 aliens in sweep of sanctuary cities–Democrats Nullification Efforts to Blame

By

Being an illegal alien in a sanctuary city is no longer being in protective custody of government. ICE is targeting illegal aliens in these cities—and not only are they arresting criminal illegal aliens, but if you are an illegal alien, near a criminal illegal alien, you will also be arrested. Word of warning to illegal aliens: make sure you know who you are with, if they are criminals and ICE comes to get them, they will get you as well. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it netted more than 100 migrants in Los Angeles and Philadelphia each, and dozens more in Baltimore, Chicago, Denver and New York, among other sanctuary jurisdictions. Of the 498 aliens caught, 310 of them were targets and the other 188 were “collateral” arrests of illegal immigrants whom officers encountered while going after their targets, the agency said. ICE officials also said they’re seeing an increase in resistance from aliens as they step up enforcement of the law. Through the first 11 months of fiscal year 2017, the agency recorded 37 assaults on officers, compared to just nine assaults in all of 2016.” This is just a start. Illegal aliens coming into this country have dropped dramatically and soon, cities that protect these criminals will start losing Federal funds. This is a win-win for honest government.

ICE nabs nearly 500 aliens in sweep of sanctuary cities

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times, 9/28/17

Federal deportation officers swarmed sanctuary cities this week, netting nearly 500 immigrants in a series of targeted operations designed to go after people that counties and cities were shielding through their noncooperation policies.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it netted more than 100 migrants in Los Angeles and Philadelphia each, and dozens more in Baltimore, Chicago, Denver and New York, among other sanctuary jurisdictions.

Of the 498 aliens caught, 310 of them were targets and the other 188 were “collateral” arrests of illegal immigrants whom officers encountered while going after their targets, the agency said.

ICE officials also said they’re seeing an increase in resistance from aliens as they step up enforcement of the law. Through the first 11 months of fiscal year 2017, the agency recorded 37 assaults on officers, compared to just nine assaults in all of 2016.

A senior official briefing reporters on the numbers Thursday said one gang member they tried to arrest in the latest actions attempted to run over the officers with a vehicle, and then, when he was taken into custody, he was found to have a loaded firearm.

“These are dangerous individuals we’re going after,” the official said, adding that’s why they would hope for better cooperation from state and local authorities, to help take dangerous criminal aliens into custody from prisons and jails, where the handoff can be controlled.