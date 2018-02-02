ICE raid hits 77 businesses in Northern California

By

Good news—the Federal government is doing its job. ICE is enforcing the Federal immigration laws. I can not wait till California AG Becerra tells these folks they are not allowed to obey Federal law. That would give ICE the RIGHT and Requirement of arresting Becerra for obstruction of justice and in violation of the law telling him, he can not hid or protect illegal aliens.

“Less than a month after federal immigration officials raided nearly 100 7-Eleven stores nationwide, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted another sweep this week in Northern California, officials said Thursday.

This time, ICE agents searched 77 businesses in the San Francisco and Sacramento areas in what was believed to be the largest localized raid since President Donald Trump took office, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The raid underscores ICE acting director Thomas Homan’s call for a “400 percent increase” in agency operations focusing on workplaces, the paper reported.”

Illegal aliens are on notice, the Obama amnesty and protection is over. You will be caught, arrested and deported. If the Democrats do not like this, then they should change the Federal laws. Until then, the Administration has taken an oath to uphold our laws.

By Benjamin Brown,| Fox News , 2/1/18

Unlike the 7-Eleven raids in January, which resulted in 21 arrests, ICE didn’t identify the businesses hit this week, nor did the agency make any immediate arrests, the paper reported.

However, federal immigration officials issued notices of inspection, and ordered the businesses to provide proof their employees are legally allowed to work in the U.S. — giving them three days to comply, the paper reported.

Democratic lawmakers and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra had been on edge since a report in the Chronicle last month that federal officials were planning such a raid.

“We will, as always, work with our federal partners in every respect to go after drug dealers, human traffickers, potential terrorists,” Becerra said in January. “We’re not in the business of deportation. We’re in the business of public safety.”