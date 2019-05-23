By

How many more innocent people have to be murdered by illegal aliens before Democrats start losing at the ballot box? When will the public demand safety and secure borders, instead of a free lunch and protection for law violators? “Two teens arrested last week on charges stemming from a horrific killing in Maryland were supposed to be deported last year, but local authorities didn’t turn them over to ICE, the immigration agency said Tuesday. Prosecutors say the teens, Josue Rafael Fuentes-Ponce, 16, and Joel Ernesto Escobar, 17 — suspected of being MS-13 gang members — feared they would be ratted out for an April robbery, so they and an accomplice snuffed out a 14-year-old suspected snitch. They made her strip before beating her with a baseball bat and chopping her with a machete.” You can take a sign and friends to your Democrats member of Congress office and picket, demand, answers and action to protect Americans. We need to get vocal—the life you save may be your own.

ICE says Maryland county released MS-13-linked illegal immigrant murder suspects

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times , 5/21/19

Two teens arrested last week on charges stemming from a horrific killing in Maryland were supposed to be deported last year, but local authorities didn’t turn them over to ICE, the immigration agency said Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the teens, Josue Rafael Fuentes-Ponce, 16, and Joel Ernesto Escobar, 17 — suspected of being MS-13 gang members — feared they would be ratted out for an April robbery, so they and an accomplice snuffed out a 14-year-old suspected snitch. They made her strip before beating her with a baseball bat and chopping her with a machete.

The girl’s body was found in a creek this month.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in a pointed statement Tuesday, said the crime could have been averted but for Prince George’s County’s sanctuary city policy.

Mr. Fuentes-Ponce and Mr. Escobar were in county custody last year on attempted murder charges for another crime. ICE placed a detainer on them, asking to be notified when they would be released so agents could deport them.

ICE said the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections defied the request.