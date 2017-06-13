Ice Stops Al Gore Scammers From Claiming Artic is in Meltdown–$17 Million Scam

By

Ice cancels search for signs of global warming

Don Surber, Surberblogspot, 6/13/17



Some 40 scientists with $17 million in Canadian tax dollars to blow over the next four years decided to take a cruise in the Arctic Ocean to prove that man is causing the Earth to burn out of control.

But Arctic ice forced them to shut down their little trip.

From Canadian Broadcasting:

Their trip began May 25 in Quebec City, but due to bad ice conditions off the coast of Newfoundland, the icebreaker was diverted from its course to help ferries and fishing boats navigate the Strait of Belle Isle, said David Barber, a climate change scientist at the University of Manitoba and leader of the Hudson Bay expedition called BaySys.

Thick, dense ice had traveled to the area down from the High Arctic, said Barber, which caused unsuspecting boats to become stuck and even take on water.

Unsuspecting boats? Canadian boats think for themselves? They have no crews? The boats just cruise around, get stuck in ice — High Arctic ice — and have to be rescued?

But that was not the only thing wrong with the story. The headline read: “Climate change researchers cancel expedition because of climate change.”

The annual melting of Arctic ice will continue through September, so maybe they can try again in July. Or August. Or September, when the water starts freezing again.

Meanwhile, the slight increase of carbon dioxide in the air — maybe 1 part per million per year — has led to bumper crops that reduce the need for fertilizer.

Maple Syrup’s OPEC Hits Back Against the U.S. With Record Harvest

South Africa’s 2017 maize crop seen almost doubling to record harvest

Washington’s 2016 wine harvest was the largest in the state’s history. Will it be the best?

Omaha-based Gavilon still faces an oversupply of grain from record 2016 harvest

Wheat harvest gathers speed with hot, dry weather

Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant. It enables life on this planet.