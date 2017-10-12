By

California has been the punch line to a joke—“what State by trying to protect illegal aliens has now made them prime targets for deportation—those convicted of crimes and those standing near a convicted illegal alien”. ICE has made it clear, nullify Federal law—like the south did in 1961, and those you are protecting become our number one target. “The critics and pro-enforcement have warned about this. For two years, I have actively protested and agitated in some of the most Democratic and most heavily immigrant/illegal alien communities in California. Most of the, had become or recently announced themselves as sanctuaries for illegals. Even there, however, residents from these areas confided to me that they want their local police to cooperate with ICE and deport illegals. The only thing which prevents them from speaking out is the potential retribution from local politicians and corrupt special interests running these cities. Their fear of activists and local leaders is palpable. This is good for California—bad for the Democrats when the illegal aliens realize that Brown and friends have caused their deportation. Maybe then others harmed by Democrat politics will realize Totalitarianism harms them.

ICE to “Sanctuary State” California: “You Can’t Stop Us”

Arthur Schaper, Townhall, 10/9/17

|

Californians by a wide margin oppose sanctuary cities. A UC Berkeley study codified these findings for the reading public, as a nearly 80% of respondents from all political leanings opposed policies forbidding cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. Why should anyone be surprised? These sanctuary city policies amount to nothing more than dangerous posturing from desperate, self-serving, predominantly Democratic politicians.

SB 54, officially presented as “The California Values Act”, will bar essential contact between California law enforcement officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Normally, ICE issues detainers to local jails, and law enforcement officers release the names of released convicts before turning them over to ICE. Following revisions to SB 54 from Governor Brown, jurisdictions may report heinous crimes to ICE—if they want to! Despite passage of this law, ICE won’t end deportations. This unsettling reality should have amnesty proponents livid.

The critics and pro-enforcement have warned about this. For two years, I have actively protested and agitated in some of the most Democratic and most heavily immigrant/illegal alien communities in California. Most of the, had become or recently announced themselves as sanctuaries for illegals. Even there, however, residents from these areas confided to me that they want their local police to cooperate with ICE and deport illegals. The only thing which prevents them from speaking out is the potential retribution from local politicians and corrupt special interests running these cities. Their fear of activists and local leaders is palpable.

US Senators in other states have fought harder against this anti-constitutional abuse than our own US Senators. Tom Cotton called them “outlaw cities”. Chuck Grassley of Iowa demanded a full investigation into the horrific deaths of five Americans in MacArthur Park, CA abandoned warehouse. Then there’s Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and our Ted Cruz who introduced their own strict anti-illegal immigration measures in 2015. When I pressured Senator Feinstein on her opposition to Kate’s Law (named after sanctuary city victim Kate Steinle of San Francisco), she brushed it off, claiming that most illegals are hardworking people who commit no other crimes. Kamala Harris advocates for DACA recipients and illegal alien families. She obviously forgot she is an American representative.