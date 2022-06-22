By

Joe Biden is a creepy sick pervert. The media had been laughing at how he fondles little girls, pinches women, the attempted rape charge of a Senator staffer years ago should no longer be laughed off. Anybody else said that, hitting on a 4 year old girl, would have the cops escort him out of the room and into the Graybar Hotel. He should not be allowed within 50 feet of anyone under 18—and those 18 and over need to be warned. Maybe he should wear a sign, "I am a Creep". What do you say.

“I’d Like You to Come Home with Me!” – Joe Biden Creeps on Little Girl at Covid Vaccine Clinic (VIDEO)

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 6/21/22





Joe and Jill Biden on Tuesday visited a local Covid vaccination clinic hosted by the DC’s Department of Health to promote vaccines for children under the age of 5.

Nurse Jill was buzzing around the room to help her mentally incapacitated husband.

Jill was also there to make sure Creepy Joe kept his wandering hands off children.

But Joe just couldn’t help himself in a room full of kids.

At one point Joe Biden set his sights on an adorable 4-year-old girl with pigtails and picked her up.

“How old are you?” Joe Biden asked the child.

She told Biden she was 4 years old.

Biden lit up and told the little girl, “I’d like you to come home with me!”

Gross.

