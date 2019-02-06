By

Gavin Newson is making Jerry Brown look like a conservative Republican. Guv Newsom has declared he will sign almost all the bills Brown vetoed. Thought California was a totalitarian State, wait till you see massive tax increases massive increase in the cost of homes and doing business in the State—then watch as the 10 freeway and the 80 freeway in the north are gridlocked with people fleeing the government cause economic disaster. “One early theme of the Gavin Newsom administration will be legislators re-submitting bills that made it all the way to the governor before perishing on Jerry Brown’s veto pen . We got a few examples yesterday, starting with lawmakers announcing they were again to launch a safe injection program in San Francisco — an idea Brown rejected (“enabling illegal and destructive drug use will never work”) but that Newsom has already said he supports. More from POLITICO Pro’s Victoria Colliver here. — A similar dynamic holds for gun laws. Brown signed plenty of gun restrictions into law, but Newsom has positioned himself as a gun control champion — trumpeting having taken on the NRA and backing a 2016 initiative imposing background checks for ammunition purchases — which is giving hope to lawmakers who want to do more. Watch as Sacramento Democrats and News nullify the Second Amendment in California, as an example. Ready to fight this?

THE BUZZ: If at first you don’t succeed, a new governor can make a decisive difference.

California Politico, Jeremy B. White, Alexander Nieves and Graph Massara with Carla Marinucci, 2/5/19



— One early theme of the Gavin Newsom administration will be legislators re-submitting bills that made it all the way to the governor before perishing on Jerry Brown’s veto pen . We got a few examples yesterday, starting with lawmakers announcing they were again to launch a safe injection program in San Francisco — an idea Brown rejected (“enabling illegal and destructive drug use will never work”) but that Newsom has already said he supports. More from POLITICO Pro’s Victoria Colliver here.

— A similar dynamic holds for gun laws. Brown signed plenty of gun restrictions into law, but Newsom has positioned himself as a gun control champion — trumpeting having taken on the NRA and backing a 2016 initiative imposing background checks for ammunition purchases — which is giving hope to lawmakers who want to do more.

— “A number of us have already introduced legislation or brought back legislation that was vetoed by Gov. Brown,” Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel noted at a Sacramento press conference yesterday that included former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords. Among the ideas getting a second crack is a bill barring Californians from buying more than one long gun a month; Brown vetoed that proposal for the second time last year. Lawmakers also want more money for Violence Intervention and Prevention grants, which Newsom has proposed holding the line on with $9 million.

— Family-related policy is another area where legislators are hoping for a more favorable result from father-of-four Newsom than they got from Brown. Newsom’s early pitch to massively bolster paid family leave is nourishing those hopes; we’ll see if Newsom has a more sympathetic view on the high cost of diapers.