If Global Warming Is Real, Why Do Government Scientists Have To Keep Cheating?

Those behind the global warming scam have been caught once more. In 1962 Rachel Carson wrote a scam book telling us pesticides were going to kill the world. It got DDT banned—and millions of Africans died of malaria that to Carson. In the 1970’s Paul Ehrlich said that due to the growth of the world population people will die of famine starting in 2007—another lie. Now we have a scam artist in a Federal agency fixing the data so it looks like the Earth is warming—when it isn’t. “”A high-level whistleblower has told this newspaper that America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) breached its own rules on scientific integrity when it published the sensational but flawed report, aimed at making the maximum possible impact on world leaders including Barack Obama and David Cameron at the United Nations climate conference in Paris in 2015,” the Daily Mail reports. “The report claimed that the ‘pause’ or ‘slowdown’ in global warming in the period since 1998 — revealed by U.N. scientists in 2013 — never existed, and that world temperatures had been rising faster than scientists expected.” With Trump as President, these folks need to be fired and indicted for causing the loss of jobs and forcing government to spend billions on their scam. Once again the Al Gore types have been caught lying, cheating and stealing—and the media says nothing. Sad.

KERRY JACKSON, Investor Business Daily, 2/6/17

A few decades back, an upstanding member of the global warming alarmist community said that if the public was going to take the threat of man-caused climate change seriously, the alarmists were going to have to exaggerate the evidence.

It was in 1989 that Stephen Schneider wrote in Discover magazine that in order “to capture the public’s imagination . . . we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have.”

Let’s not forget that the late climatologist was first a believer in global cooling in the 1970s. He was worried that a new ice age was coming.

Of course the alarmist community has followed Schneider’s script. It’s spent much of the last three decades trying to spook the public into a panic.

One example of this agenda to drive fright into our brains was the ClimateGate scandal at Britain’s University of East Anglia. A series of email threads between climate scientists showed that they were torturing the temperature data to produce evidence of warming that wasn’t occurring.

Who can forget their conspiracy to “hide the decline”?

Don’t think this is an isolated incident. News out of the United Kingdom over the weekend tells us that “world leaders were duped into investing billions over manipulated global warming data.”

“A high-level whistleblower has told this newspaper that America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) breached its own rules on scientific integrity when it published the sensational but flawed report, aimed at making the maximum possible impact on world leaders including Barack Obama and David Cameron at the United Nations climate conference in Paris in 2015,” the Daily Mail reports.

“The report claimed that the ‘pause’ or ‘slowdown’ in global warming in the period since 1998 — revealed by U.N. scientists in 2013 — never existed, and that world temperatures had been rising faster than scientists expected.”

The Daily Mail identifies the whistleblower as “John Bates, a top NOAA scientist with an impeccable reputation.” His strong objections to the publication “of the faulty data were overridden by his NOAA superiors in what he describes as a ‘blatant attempt to intensify the impact.’ ”

Bates blames Thomas Karl, the paper’s lead author, whom he said insisted “on decisions and scientific choices that maximized warming and minimized documentation . . . in an effort to discredit the notion of a global warming pause.”

Please don’t be surprised. Government-paid researchers are desperate to perpetuate the climate shock. They know that if there is no warming as they have predicted, the generous public funds that support their work will eventually dry up.

It is in their financial interest to keep the public tied up in knots of anxiety and to dupe politicians, who are eager to assume the posture of caring guardians of the environment so they’ll to continue to hand them money

And it fits right in with the other evidence problems that undermine the global warming narrative, such as the hopelessly flawed temperature record, the unreliable models that can’t even predict the past, and the possibility that as many half of the alarmist research papers could be wrong.

Instapundit Glenn Reynolds is fond of saying that he’ll believe there’s a warming crisis when the people who are saying it’s a crisis start acting like it is. Maybe we’ll start believing there’s a warming problem when government scientists quit cheating to make it look like a problem exists.