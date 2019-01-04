By

This is big. The Election Integrity Project CA won a settlement against the Registrar of Voters of Los Angeles County AND the Secretary of State of California. L.A. is forced to remove 1.5 million voters from the “inactive” rolls. But the agreement goes much further: “Under the terms of the settlement, Mr. Padilla and Mr. Logan are required to make regular reports of their corrective actions and results. Progress and compliance will be subject to enforcement by a federal judge and validated by EIPCa researchers.” Evidence of compliance is not going to be certified by a government agency—but by a private non-profit, Election Integrity Project CA. This shows, to me, how corrupt the Judge feels government has become, that a private organization, which brought the lawsuit gets to validate the work done by a government agency. More importantly, though the case was against Los Angeles County, the Secretary of State is mandated to do the same in the 57 other counties. This is a great first step in bringing honesty back to elections. Congratulations to the geat Team at Election Integrity Project CA. I would not be surprised if more lawsuits are brought by them to ensure honest elections—the work that should be done by government officials, instead being done by private citizens.

Finally!! California Agrees to Begin Cleanup of its Voter List!

LA County to Remove 1.5 Million Inactive Registrants!

Election Integrity Project CA, 1/4/19

SANTA CLARITA, CA. January 4, 2019 – Election Integrity Project California, Inc. (EIPCa) today announced the settlement of its lawsuit that requires Dean Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, to immediately begin to follow federal mandates for identifying and removing deceased, moved and other ineligible registrants (as many as 1.5 million inactive registrants) from the LA County voter rolls. The settlement also requires Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State, to see that similar actions are taken by each County Registrar throughout California.

The lawsuit, filed in August of 2017 with EIPCa as a primary plaintiff, alleged that the defendants were not following the requirements of Section 8 of the 1993 National Voter Registration Act (NVRA). The NVRA requires states to reasonably maintain state and county voter registration rolls. The mandates of this settlement, when performed, will bring California into federal compliance as is required of every other state.

“Because of the powerful and overwhelming evidence provided by EIPCa, this was an exceptionally strong case,” said Linda Paine, president of EIPCa. “California’s voter rolls are unforgivably bloated, a situation that invites voter impersonation and fraud.”

EIPCa retained Judicial Watch as its lawyer and pursued this suit as EIPCa’s first step to restoring to the citizens faith in their election system and confidence in the outcome of California’s election results.

Under the Clinton administration, the U.S. Department of Justice gave California a pass on following the NVRA voter roll maintenance mandate. The result was that California was not held accountable for failure to maintain its voter lists for over twenty years. It is no wonder that California’s voter rolls are in the deplorable condition they have been shown to be by EIPCa.



EIPCa considers this a colossal win. By bringing California, the most populous state in the union, into legal compliance with respect to its unmaintained voter rolls, the settlement, when performed, will have a major impact across the nation. Los Angeles County has over 10 million residents, more than the population of 41 of the 50 United States. California is America’s largest state with over 38 million residents.

Under the terms of the settlement, Mr. Padilla and Mr. Logan are required to make regular reports of their corrective actions and results. Progress and compliance will be subject to enforcement by a federal judge and validated by EIPCa researchers.



“This mandate to follow federal law and properly maintain the voter rolls is a critically important win for the citizens of California and the country,” said Linda Paine, “because it will make vote fraud more difficult to commit.”

There is much more to be done to assure eligible Californians that their votes count, undiluted by the casting of illegitimate votes. EIPCa will continue to leverage the massive amount of evidence and documentation provided by its data team and election observer volunteers to effect further substantive corrections for the protection of each eligible California voter.”

EIPCa, a tax exempt, public benefit, non-profit 501(c)(3), non-partisan corporation dedicated to assuring that every lawfully cast vote is accurately counted and reported will continue its 8 years of research and documentation to determine whether the state and counties are complying with state and federal laws that protect the integrity of the electoral process.

Simply stated, EIPCa will relentlessly pursue the message of its motto:

Every Lawfully Cast Vote Accurately Counted.