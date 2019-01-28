By

This is as bizarre as it comes. An illegal alien, convicted rapist/kidnappers received a sentence of 401 years—yet does not want to be deported. Even with good behavior, he should be in jail for at least 300 years, so why is he worried about being deported when released? Because he knows that Democrats like Newsom could release him from prison in a matter of a few years—just as Brown did for thousands of criminals. A Wall? This is an example of why the Wall is needed—and shows how illegal aliens abuse Hispanics.

Illegal Alien Child Rapist Sentenced To 401 Years In Prison, Victim Begs For No Deportation So He Can’t Return

Timothy Meads , Townhall, 1/26/19

A previously deported illegal alien has been sentenced to 401 years in prison for a variety of sexually violent crimes against children that occurred in 2010 and 2013, reports ABC11 .

On December 4th, 2018 a “jury found Macario Cerda, 39, guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of kidnapping to commit rape, one count of criminal threats, and seven counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of fourteen.”

According to police, Cerda had been romantically involved with the victim’s mother. In 2013, Cerda forcibly kidnapped the mother’s daughter and raped her in his van. While Cerda temporarily stepped outside the vehicle, the girl jumped into the passenger seat and drove away to safety. The illegal alien was subsequently arrested by authorities.

The police further discovered that this same victim “discovered the victim had also been raped…when she was a minor in 2010, which resulted in the pregnancy and birth of a baby.”

The victim also says that her younger sister was sexually abused Cerda as well. The victim in a remarkable act of grace, forgave her rapist but pleaded with courts to “never grant him any possibility at being deported because he has crawled his way back into the States illegally way too many times.”

Prior records show that the rapist had been previously deported, but returned within five months and subsequently committed these crimes.

As noted by The Fresno Bee , Cerda also “had previous convictions for felony domestic violence and criminal threats against the victims’ mother, according to Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.”

This week, a California judge official sentenced the criminal to the colossal jail sentence of 401 years.