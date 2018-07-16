Illegal Alien who Attacked Wife in Chula Vista with Chainsaw has Been Deported 11 times

By

This is who Jerry Brown, Gavin Newsom, Dianne Feinstein and the Democrat Party is protecting: “It was confirmed by immigration officials Friday that a California man who allegedly attacked his wife with a chainsaw is, in fact, an illegal alien who has been deported 11 times since 2005. The man reportedly attacked his wife in their home in front of their children. Detectives arrested Alejandro Alvarez Villegas, 32, in Chula Vista, California for allegedly trying to kill his wife with a chainsaw in front of their children. Despite Alvarez-Villegas’ attempt to avoid arrest, police were able to take him into custody without anyone being injured, Chula Vista Police Lt. Kenny Heinz told NBC7. Alvarez-Villegas has an extensive history of being deported and returning to the United States reports Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE.) “Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Mr. Alvarez-Villegas is a serial immigration violator who has been removed from the United States 11 times since 2005,” an ICE spokesperson said, according to NBC 7 San Diego.” He used a chainsaw for his crime. The Democrats use legislation and the courts for their crimes—this is who they are protecting to roam our streets. Feel safe? Maybe we should have background checks on the purchase of chainsaws and registration of them. Of course this is a long time criminal, he would not do it—just as criminals do not register their guns.

Illegal Alien who Attacked Wife with Chainsaw has Been Deported 11 times

Posted by: Brady Kenyon, CDN, 7/14/18

It was confirmed by immigration officials Friday that a California man who allegedly attacked his wife with a chainsaw is, in fact, an illegal alien who has been deported 11 times since 2005. The man reportedly attacked his wife in their home in front of their children.

Detectives arrested Alejandro Alvarez Villegas, 32, in Chula Vista, California for allegedly trying to kill his wife with a chainsaw in front of their children. Despite Alvarez-Villegas’ attempt to avoid arrest, police were able to take him into custody without anyone being injured, Chula Vista Police Lt. Kenny Heinz told NBC7.

Alvarez-Villegas has an extensive history of being deported and returning to the United States reports Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE.)

“Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Mr. Alvarez-Villegas is a serial immigration violator who has been removed from the United States 11 times since 2005,” an ICE spokesperson said, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

Alvarez-Villegas currently is being held in the Whittier jail on charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, hit and run, and grand theft auto, the Los Angeles Times reported. Alvarez’s wife was transported to a local trauma center for surgery but is expected to survive. It’s reported that local officials have separated the children from the family and placed them in protective custody.