Illegal Aliens are Voting in the United States: Our Civil Rights are Being Diluted/Destroyed

By

One of our civil rights is honest elections. When illegal aliens vote, they dilute out vote and change elections. In 2008, how many Democrats (Studies show almost all illegal votes go to Democrats) were elected based on fraudulent votes to Congress to City Hall? Why won’t the Department of Justice bring suit against the Secretary of States’, Registrars of Voters that allow this—and in the case of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla actually promotes it by NOT eliminating those with illegal alien drivers licenses from the voting rolls? “A research group in New Jersey has taken a fresh look at postelection polling data and concluded that the number of noncitizens voting illegally in U.S. elections is likely far greater than previous estimates. As many as 5.7 million noncitizens may have voted in the 2008 election, which put Barack Obama in the White House. The research organization Just Facts, a widely cited, independent think tank led by self-described conservatives and libertarians, revealed its number-crunching in a report on national immigration. Why won’t good people vote? They know elections are corrupt and government allows it. Why vote if criminals and illegal aliens are also voting?

Study supports Trump: 5.7 million noncitizens may have cast illegal votes

By Rowan Scarborough , The Washington Times, 6/19/17

A research group in New Jersey has taken a fresh look at postelection polling data and concluded that the number of noncitizens voting illegally in U.S. elections is likely far greater than previous estimates.

As many as 5.7 million noncitizens may have voted in the 2008 election, which put Barack Obama in the White House.

The research organization Just Facts, a widely cited, independent think tank led by self-described conservatives and libertarians, revealed its number-crunching in a report on national immigration.

Just Facts President James D. Agresti and his team looked at data from an extensive Harvard/YouGov study that every two years questions a sample size of tens of thousands of voters. Some acknowledge they are noncitizens and are thus ineligible to vote.

Just Facts’ conclusions confront both sides in the illegal voting debate: those who say it happens a lot and those who say the problem nonexistent.

In one camp, there are groundbreaking studies by professors at Old Dominion University in Virginia who attempted to compile scientifically derived illegal voting numbers using the Harvard data, called the Cooperative Congressional Election Study.