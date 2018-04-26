Illegal Aliens LIE to Researcher—Researcher has NO IDEA

By

This is a great example of why academics live in another world. A professor at UC San Diego asked illegal aliens if ICE was involved, would they report crimes to the police. The illegal aliens said no, of course not. “The survey also found that if police work with ICE, 43 percent of people without legal permission are less likely to report a crime they were the victim of and 70 percent are less likely to seek certain public services. Among those with children, 43 percent of respondents said they were less likely to place their kids in an after-school or day-care program. Wong’s previous research has found sanctuary counties are safer than non-sanctuary counties and he believes the recent survey results may help explain why.” Wong is a supporter of illegal aliens. Does it surprise anyone that he would come up with a study protecting illegal aliens. This study is not even worth reading in the bathroom. Just an abuse of academia by a professor.

Survey: People Living In San Diego Illegally Less Likely To Report Crimes If Police Work With ICE

By Marissa Cabrera, Maureen Cavanaugh, KPBS, 4/26/18

A new survey finds 61 percent of people living in the country illegally in San Diego County are less likely to report a crime they witness, if local law enforcement officials work with immigration authorities on deportation raids.

The survey of people without legal permission from Mexico in San Diego County was conducted by UC San Diego associate political science professor Tom Wong.

Table with list of questions and respondents answers from a survey of undocumented immigrants from Mexico in San Diego County.

The findings come a week after a controversial vote by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to support the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California over its sanctuary immigration law, which limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

The survey also found that if police work with ICE, 43 percent of people without legal permission are less likely to report a crime they were the victim of and 70 percent are less likely to seek certain public services. Among those with children, 43 percent of respondents said they were less likely to place their kids in an after-school or day-care program.

Wong’s previous research has found sanctuary counties are safer than non-sanctuary counties and he believes the recent survey results may help explain why.

Wong discusses his findings Thursday on Midday Edition.