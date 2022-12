Illegal Aliens Set to Make San Diego Another El Paso

By

Oceanside and El Cajon will soon become total slums, taken over not by the homeless, but by illegal aliens set to destroy their towns by nonprofits, financed by government. We have all seen the pictures of the El Paso Airport and the city of El Paso. Like locust, illegal aliens have taken over the airport, making families uneasy about using the facility. It is a place for perverts, drug dealers and crime. Encampments at every terminal, hard to get on a plane without stepping on or over an illegal alien sleeping. In San Diego, El Cajon and Oceanside, the transit system is being taken over by illegal aliens. Bus stations are already dangerous places—add the illegal alien take over and you might as well drive to your destination, it is safer. El Paso has a population of 678,000 and San Diego has 1.4 million people. There is plenty of room for more illegal aliens in San Diego, before this town has to shut down, just like El Paso has. If Title 42 goes away, you can expect San Diego—and other towns to look like the devastated El Paso by July 4. Welcome to the Third World. Oh, the headline of the story is very misleading—they are not migrants, they are illegal aliens, not nomads.

Migrants Dropped Off at Transit Centers as San Diego Shelters Reach Capacity

by Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, 12/25/22

Border Patrol agents dropped off as many as 200 migrants at transit centers in El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego over the Christmas weekend as flight cancellations pushed local refugee shelters to capacity.

The San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition of nonprofits that serves hundreds of asylum seekers daily, typically sends migrants to family or friends elsewhere in the United States within a few days.

But a record winter storm on the East Coast has caused thousands of flights to be canceled across the county.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions impacting outbound travel, our resources and the current infrastructure have been stretched to capacity,” the Rapid Response Network said in a statement. “At this time, we cannot respond to requests … to assist in sheltering additional asylum seekers.”

County Supervisor Jim Desmond said the migrants were to be dropped off at the transit center in Oceanside, which is in his district, as well as centers in San Diego and El Cajon.

“Dropping migrants seeking asylum at our transit centers without critical resources to manage them puts the asylum seekers at risk, and it places people of this region at risk,” Desmond said.

Aggravating the situation is confusion over whether Title 42, a Trump-era restriction on asylum seekers, remains in force. Large crowds are waiting at border crossings even though the Supreme Court has kept the rule in place.

The Rapid Response Network said it will “resume welcoming additional asylum seekers as capacity and weather conditions improve.”

But the organization, which includes Jewish Family Service of San Diego, Catholic Charities and the ACLU, also called on the federal government “to prioritize rebuilding our country’s broken asylum and immigration systems.”