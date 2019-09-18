Illegal Aliens SUE to Get Welfare

By

They come here illegally, hid from the police and government agencies. EXCEPT when it comes to free health care, free, education and welfare. President Trump is enforcing the law, which previously Presidents did not, that disallow illegal aliens from getting welfare. Now, like real citizens, they sue. “Two illegal aliens who were granted the right to stay in the United States by Barack Obama have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to make sure they can continue to receive taxpayer money in the form of welfare and still be able to obtain green cards to permanently stay in the country. “The open borders group CASA de Maryland and two DACA illegal aliens are suing the Trump administration over its soon-to-be enforcement of the ‘public charge’ rule, which would save American taxpayers billions by effectively ending welfare-dependent legal immigration to the U.S.,” Breitbart reports. “The regulation prevents legal immigrants from permanently resettling in the U.S. by obtaining green cards so long as they are found to have used or likely to use welfare programs like food stamps and subsidized health care.” We have American, homeless, veterans that are homeless, families that are homeless—and those that break our immigration laws want to get in front of the line to steal from American citizens. This will be a great lawsuit—we could end the magnet of government freebies to illegal aliens.

Illegal Aliens Sue Trump Administration To Ensure They Can Get Taxpayer Money Via Welfare

by Joseph Curl, Gateway Pundit, 9/17/19

Two illegal aliens who were granted the right to stay in the United States by Barack Obama have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to make sure they can continue to receive taxpayer money in the form of welfare and still be able to obtain green cards to permanently stay in the country.

“The open borders group CASA de Maryland and two DACA illegal aliens are suing the Trump administration over its soon-to-be enforcement of the ‘public charge’ rule, which would save American taxpayers billions by effectively ending welfare-dependent legal immigration to the U.S.,” Breitbart reports. “The regulation prevents legal immigrants from permanently resettling in the U.S. by obtaining green cards so long as they are found to have used or likely to use welfare programs like food stamps and subsidized health care.”

The illegal aliens were granted a shield from deportation by Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Trump has banned welfare-dependent legal immigrants from resettling in the United States. American taxpayers now spend nearly $60 billion a year to pay for the welfare, crime, and schooling costs for some 1.5 million low-skilled legal immigrants every year.

“The new rule would allow immigration officials to deny [Lawful Permanent Resident] status to many immigrants in an arbitrary and discriminatory way,” Amy Marshak, senior counsel at ICAP, said in a statement. “This is by design. President Trump and his advisors have expressed animus toward non-white immigrants, and studies already have shown that the new rule will disproportionately affect immigrants of color.”

The lawsuit seeks to ensure that DACA illegal aliens, who have lobbied for DACA amnesty for years, would be able to obtain green cards if such an amnesty is granted despite them having used welfare that U.S. taxpayers have been forced to pay for.

“The new rule would expand the concept of a ‘public charge’ beyond recognition, making someone who receives little more than $1500 in food stamps or a few benefits at the same time for less than a year into a ‘public charge,’” ICAP counsel Jonathan Backer said. “That is not what anyone has ever understood the term to mean.”

Despite outrage from the open borders lobby, Democrats, and establishment media, Trump’s seeking to end welfare-dependent immigration is hugely popular with Hispanic Americans and U.S. voters overall.