Illegal Aliens Try to Break More Laws in Stopping ICE–Anybody Surprised?

This is what I do not understand. A group of illegal aliens used their bodies to try to stop an ICE van from moving into the street. Why didn’t ICE, stop the van, ask for documentation of the law breakers—and the illegal aliens that were part of the move should be arrested, sent to detaining centers and moved along for deportation. It is obvious they do not believe in the Rule of Law and are willing to break any and all laws—they are law breakers and not wanted or needed in our nation. “A group of immigrant rights activists attempted to block a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement van Thursday evening from leaving the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. These are law breakers the LAPD refuses to arrest. It is time for ICE to get serious—break the law and you are deported. What do you think?

Immigrant Rights Activists Attempt To Block ICE Van From Leaving Downtown Detention Center

LA West Media, 2/16/18

A group of immigrant rights activists attempted to block a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement van Thursday evening from leaving the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The Crowd Eventually Dispersed

The activists gathered around 7 p.m. in the area of Aliso and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crowd eventually dispersed and no arrests were made, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im.

Group Hopes To Push ICE Out Of LA

The coalition, which is comprised of Los Angeles County organizations supportive of immigrant rights, says it aims to “create an open source campaign where people push for ICE out of (Los Angeles) through diverse and innovative tactics,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

The group also says it aims to end ICE holds.