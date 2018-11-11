By

President Trump said that murderers are part of the illegal alien community protected by sanctuary city and State laws. Instead of cops protecting innocent citizens from felons from foreign countries—California and other States and cities are protecting them from law enforcement from Washington. Now we have THREE MORE VICTIMS of illegal aliens. “An illegal immigrant released by a “sanctuary city” county in New Jersey was charged this week with a triple homicide halfway across the country in Missouri, authorities said Friday. Luis Rodrigo Perez stands accused of being the gunman in a shooting spree last week that claimed the lives of two men and one woman, at two different homes. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it tried to deport Perez after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in Middlesex County, New Jersey, last year. But the county, which has a non-cooperation policy with ICE, refused to alert the feds when it released Perez in February of this year, ICE said. The blood of these people are on the hands of the State of New Jersey—California has plenty of blood on its hands. We had a chance on Tuesday to protect ourselves—instead we made it clear, criminals, foreign and domestic are welcomed on our streets—no need for trials or jails. These rest of us, for safety need to consider moving to a State that respects public safety.

Illegal immigrant released by ‘sanctuary’ charged with triple murder: ICE

Feds say three people would be alive today but for sanctuary policy

By Stephen Dinan , The Washington Times, 11/9/18

An illegal immigrant released by a “sanctuary city” county in New Jersey was charged this week with a triple homicide halfway across the country in Missouri, authorities said Friday.

Luis Rodrigo Perez stands accused of being the gunman in a shooting spree last week that claimed the lives of two men and one woman, at two different homes.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it tried to deport Perez after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in Middlesex County, New Jersey, last year. But the county, which has a non-cooperation policy with ICE, refused to alert the feds when it released Perez in February of this year, ICE said.

“Had ICE’s detainer request in December 2017 been honored by Middlesex County Jail, Luis Rodrigo Perez would have been placed in deportation proceedings and likely sent home to his country — and three innocent people might be alive today,” said Corey Price, acting ICE executive associate director.

John Tsoukaris, ICE’s deportation operations field director in Newark, New Jersey, called Middlesex County’s policy “reckless.”

He said Perez had a history of violence and would have been a clear candidate for cooperation.