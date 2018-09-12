By

More illegal aliens caught stealing Social Security ID’s. No not, five or six—but 39 million Social Security ID’s have been stolen by illegal aliens. At what point will government protect us from this class of criminal—foreign felons abusing our citizens and nation? “Nearly 40 million Social Security numbers have been stolen and used by illegal immigrants and others to get work, according to agency records obtained by an immigration reform group. The Immigration Reform Law Institute said that from 2012 to 2016 there were “39 million instances where names and Social Security numbers on W-2 tax forms did not match the corresponding Social Security records.” The group said that there is a “thriving black market” used by illegal immigrants to get Social Security numbers needed to get a job. Their report draws attention to a move by former President Barack Obama to stop sending so-called “no match” letters to employers notifying them that numbers used by employees on the wage forms do not match their identity. Note this happened BECAUSE of the policies of Barack Obama—he made our streets unsafe, our schools unsafe and now our bank accounts unsafe. Corruption? He knew what he was doing—he knew that the illegal aliens he was protecting were stealing from honest citizens.

Illegal immigrants cited in theft of 39 million Social Security numbers

by Paul Bedard , Washington Examiner, 9/11/18

Nearly 40 million Social Security numbers have been stolen and used by illegal immigrants and others to get work, according to agency records obtained by an immigration reform group.

The Immigration Reform Law Institute said that from 2012 to 2016 there were “39 million instances where names and Social Security numbers on W-2 tax forms did not match the corresponding Social Security records.”

The group said that there is a “thriving black market” used by illegal immigrants to get Social Security numbers needed to get a job.

Their report draws attention to a move by former President Barack Obama to stop sending so-called “no match” letters to employers notifying them that numbers used by employees on the wage forms do not match their identity.

The change followed the president’s decision to approve amnesty for some 700,000 younger immigrants let into the U.S. under his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Some of those have been dubbed “dreamers.”

Several groups promoting immigration reform and limitations have shown that illegal immigrants compete with low-income Americans for jobs.

“The Social Security numbers of young children are especially sought by illegal aliens, as this theft is likely to go undetected for years. As children reach late teenage years and apply for credit for cars, student loans, and other needs, they may find that their credit has been compromised with mortgages, credit cards and criminal records attached to their identities,” said the group.

“This investigation shines a light on the depth of America’s problems as a result of allowing illegal aliens into the country,” said Dale L. Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of IRLI. “It also debunks the idea that being in the country illegally is a victimless crime. Millions of Americans, in many cases children, are having their identities stolen to enable even more criminal activity. Illegal aliens should not reap Social Security benefits that result from the commission of identity theft.”