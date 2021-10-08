By

Today government has declared us all “domestic terrorists”. If you have written about CRT being racist, didn’t like 7th graders taught to use oral sex as a preventative to pregnancy, if you are concerned that hating America is being taught in the classroom, that is a priori evidence you are a domestic terrorist. Worse, if you go to a school board meeting demanding your child receive an education—or you go to a city council meeting begging they do not make you a second class citizen, with no rights to go to a restaurant, movie, gym, or indoor store without first taking the jab—which they ADMIT dos not work, since they also want everybody to wear a mask at all times. Based on this, I admit I am a domestic terrorist—am expecting the FBI at my door, like the Gestapo, at any time.

‘I’m A Little Worried About What My Son Is Learning In School,’ Says Dangerous Domestic Terrorist

BabylonBee.com, 10/6/21

EL MONTE, CA—”I’m a little worried about what my son is learning school,” said a dangerous domestic terrorist at a school board meeting earlier today.

The radical insurrectionist went on to say that “teaching kids to be racist and all about graphic depictions of sex seems a little problematic to me,” confirming fears that she has been radicalized by fanatical right-wingers.

She was quickly added to the FBI Most Wanted list after expressing her concern that her children were being influenced by Marxist teachings and radical sex instruction by crazed left-wing nutjobs. Experts say she may be part of a growing number of deranged extremists who violently question the government’s ownership of their children by attending the “open comments” portion of a school board meeting.

At publishing time, she had confirmed her belief that parents should be the number-one influence on a child’s mind and that the government does not own her children, causing FBI agents to gun her down on the spot, saving us all.