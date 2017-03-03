Immigrant Activists Cheer as ICE Ends Contract with Santa Ana Jail

By

It looks like Santa Ana wants to be the safest place for criminals and the most dangerous place for innocent residents. This is a town that has decided to use tax dollars to protect illegal aliens as they choose their next victims—in this town the victims of illegal aliens are honest, decent, hardworking Hispanic citizens. You would expect the honest Hispanic would cream about government not protecting them—but they fear the protected criminals. “Officials and immigrant activists in Santa Ana are taking a victory lap after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced it would no longer be using the city’s jail to detain people in the country illegally. ICE will end its contract with Santa Ana for use of the facility in less than 90 days. ICE downplayed the significance of the decision, calling it “by far the smallest contract detention facility” used by the agency. But Santa Ana immigration activists basked in a sense of vindication. With the enforcement of Federal immigration laws, that means it will be a longer trip to visit the soon to be deported family members. Guess that is their problem—part of the punishment for the destruction of our schools, roads, jobs and hospitals by the lawless.

California City News, 03/2/2017

Officials and immigrant activists in Santa Ana are taking a victory lap after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced it would no longer be using the city’s jail to detain people in the country illegally. ICE will end its contract with Santa Ana for use of the facility in less than 90 days.

ICE downplayed the significance of the decision, calling it “by far the smallest contract detention facility” used by the agency. But Santa Ana immigration activists basked in a sense of vindication.

“It means for one city, we proved that it is possible to make an agency that tears families apart feel unwelcome and be unwelcome,” said Hairo Cortes, Program Coordinator for Orange County Immigrant Youth United (OCIYU).

City officials and immigrant advocates have gone out of their way to make the immigration hardliners feel unwelcome. In December, the Santa Ana City Council approved a resolution declaring Santa Ana to be a sanctuary for undocumented persons. It also voted to reduce the maximum number of immigrant detainees at the jail in question, which may have played a central role in ICE’s decision last week. Additionally, City officials recently took steps toward establishing a legal defense fund for illegal immigrants facing deportation.