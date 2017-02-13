By

Where do you find a criminal at 5:00am in the morning? Normally, in their beds. So, where does law enforcement go to make it easy to find criminals—go to their homes. That is a shocking revelation to the apologists for criminals—law enforcement are making it safer for themselves to arrest law breakers. “However the ICE officers “conduct enforcement actions every day around the country and here in Southern California as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and border security,” countered Haley. “Our operations are targeted and lead-driven, prioritizing individuals who pose a risk to our communities,” Haley said. “To that end, ICE’s routine immigration enforcement actions are ongoing.” One item I agree with noted by those who support and protect law breakers from foreign countries. They claim that the law breakers are fearful of being caught and deported. Seriously, should criminals NOT fear being caught and punished? In this case the “punishment” is being shipped back—at taxpayer expense, to their home country. No worries, in days or weeks many will be back in California committing crimes and laughing at our government.

Immigration Sweeps Around Southern California Round Up Residents At Their Homes

Human rights activists worry the ICE Sweeps reflect a ramped up effort to deport immigrants without criminal records: BREAKING.

By Paige Austin (Patch Staff) , 2/9/17

LOS ANGELES, CA — A series of federal immigrations raids rounded up as man as 100 people, mostly from their homes in the greater Los Angeles area, according to immigrant-rights activists.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement would not confirm any specific operation, but activists say people were rounded up in Van Nuys, Downey, and San Bernardino County. Immigrations raids are daily occurance added the ICE spokeswoman Lori Haley, downplaying concerns that the raids reflect a Donald Trump administration crackdown.

Officials with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles sent out statements alerting the media to ICE raids being carried out in at least five locations, saying that up to 100 immigrants had been detained and taken to ICE offices in downtown Los Angeles.

The organization and the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California planned to gather for a 5 p.m. vigil at the Metropolitan Detention Center downtown in response to the actions.

