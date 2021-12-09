By

So far more than 16,000 fully vaccinated people have died in the United States after taking the jab. We know that young men will have a lifetime of heart issues by taking the jab. Yet a school in LAUSD decided to ASSAULT a student and give them the jab, without telling the parents. I do not understand why a criminal complaint for assault has not been filed by the parents Remember the Tuskegee project where they gave black men an STD to see what would happen—that was a crime against humanity (done by Democrat President Roosevelt, again showing the Part as being historically racist. “Although children are at minimal risk from COVID but seem to be at a higher risk of vaccination side effects (especially if they’re teenage boys), Democrats are determined to stick needles into children’s arms. Indeed, they’re so determined that, at one school in the Los Angeles Unified School District (“LAUSD”), they bribed a 13-year-old to get a vaccination in exchange for pizza.” Why haven’t those responsible been fired and jailed for assault? They fire people for not taking the jab, why not fire those that assault students?

In at least one school, parents aren’t included in vaccination decisions

By Andrea Widburg, American Thinker, 12/7/21

Although children are at minimal risk from COVID but seem to be at a higher risk of vaccination side effects (especially if they’re teenage boys), Democrats are determined to stick needles into children’s arms. Indeed, they’re so determined that, at one school in the Los Angeles Unified School District (“LAUSD”), they bribed a 13-year-old to get a vaccination in exchange for pizza. His mother, who supports vaccinations, is not happy, .in South LA, brought home a vaccine card after having accepted the COVID-19 vaccine at school.

She says he said yes when someone offered it in exchange for pizza.

“The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper told my son, ‘Please don’t say anything. I don’t want to get in trouble.’”

Duarte, who is herself vaccinated, had chosen not to have her son vaccinated because he’s an asthmatic with allergy problems. The local NBC affiliate, which I quoted above, interviewed an attorney about what LAUSC is doing:

Jennifer Kennedy, an attorney who is following closely the two cases against the LAUSD over the vaccine mandate currently making their way through court, said the problem is that kids in California can’t consent to vaccination.

“The LAUSD does not have the power to add a vaccine to the California school schedule,” she said. “You couldn’t do it if you were a podunk school district and you can’t do it if you’re LAUSD, the second largest district in the nation. You don’t have that legal authority.”

While the districts might acknowledge that they don’t have the legal authority to control every aspect of the lives of the children entrusted to them by parents, the individual faculty and staff members are certain that they have moral authority over children. Back in 2013, MSNBC’s Melissa Harris Perry explicitly said that society, not parents, has or should have the final say over children’s education and well-being:

What seemed silly then, in retrospect was both a threat and a promise. In 2021, leftists will relieve you of the burden of making choices about your child’s health and well-being.

In New York, Bill de Blasio has mandated that, for children over five to engage in any indoor activities (which, of course, includes special Christmas programs), they must be fully vaccinated. However, contrary to leftist claims that children have always been vaccinated, these vaccinations are different.

Traditional vaccinations, which have decades’ long histories of safe use, are against childhood diseases that once took a devastating toll on children (e.g., measles, diphtheria, polio, etc.). COVID, by contrast, is dangerous only for the minutely small number of children who, sadly, have serious preexisting conditions. The omicron variant, which caused leftists to panic, seems to be resistant to vaccines.

Additionally, given the low risk for children from the underlying disease, the side effects from the vaccines definitely seem to be unreasonable for children. One of the most worrying things is that young people, especially teenage boys, are likely to develop myocarditis from the vaccine.

The American Heart Association assures us that vaccine-created myocarditis is minimal and transient in most young people but that’s not really the point. As even the AHA acknowledges, myocarditis, although “rare” is a “serious condition that causes inflammation of the heart muscle.” So, parents are being told that, to stave off a disease that is not at all risky for healthy children, they must give them an injection that creates a risk of a potentially deadly condition. Even a low risk is worse than virtually no risk.

Parents are not happy that their children are being turned into pincushions in a way that endangers them. As with transgenderism and Critical Race Theory, they are being forced to face the fact that leftist policies, contrary to leftist promises, do not bring about a better, safer world. Instead, they put children at risk of dangerous vaccine reactions, gender confusion, and racial hatred.

Sometimes things need to reach a boil before people will address them. Whether it’s a simmering sinus infection or the leftist push in America’s culture and politics, people won’t act until they realize that their lives or their children’s lives are at serious risk.

Obama had a strong country, a huge (undeserved) reservoir of good well, and an element of caution to his governance that hid just how dangerous his policies were. Under Biden, though, Americans are getting a snootful of leftism on steroids. If we can push back and hold out long enough to return a modicum of sanity to Congress, in addition to riding out the Biden storm, we may see a healthy and life-saving revulsion to anything coming from the left.

