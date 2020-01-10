By

Get real. Just like the California forest fires were caused by GOVERNMENT policy—not cutting dead brush or 146 million dead trees, not cleaning out the forests to prevent intense fires caused by lightning or other natural causes—the Australians decided creating fire conditions was a good thing. “Green folly locked up 11% of Australia in a tinderbox of bushfire fuel, much of which is now burnt or burning. Green folly closed forest tracks and gates; expelled foresters and timber-workers; and prevented property-owners from removing flammable fuel from their own land and adjacent roads, parks, and forests. Those responsible for these follies should face Class Action. Green folly promotes electric vehicles, but not one fire truck, dozer, water bomber, helicopter, ambulance, or naval vessel ran on batteries. They all used hydro-carbon fuels — diesel, petrol, or avgas. And with so many power lines down, these electric toys could not have recharged their batteries anyway. Green folly believed that widely scattered wind turbines, solar panels, and their spider webs of transmission lines would continue to produce power in gale-force firestorms and thick smoke. Many will be burnt. Blackouts are inevitable.” This does not count the approximately 180 people arrested for ARSON involved in the fires. Stop the silly climate change talk—this is government at its worse, and then blaming the climate for the results of bad policy.

In Australia, fires expose green folly

By Viv Forbes, American Thinker, 1/9/20

Australia is has seem some of the worst bushfires in its history. Greens blame climate change, but it’s a cover-up. In reality, they have themselves to blame. From here in Australia, it can only be called green folly.

Green folly locked up 11% of Australia in a tinderbox of bushfire fuel, much of which is now burnt or burning.

Green folly closed forest tracks and gates; expelled foresters and timber-workers; and prevented property-owners from removing flammable fuel from their own land and adjacent roads, parks, and forests. Those responsible for these follies should face Class Action.

Green folly promotes electric vehicles, but not one fire truck, dozer, water bomber, helicopter, ambulance, or naval vessel ran on batteries. They all used hydro-carbon fuels — diesel, petrol, or avgas. And with so many power lines down, these electric toys could not have recharged their batteries anyway.

Green folly believed that widely scattered wind turbines, solar panels, and their spider webs of transmission lines would continue to produce power in gale-force firestorms and thick smoke. Many will be burnt. Blackouts are inevitable.

Green folly promotes “green” building materials like timber, which add fuel to fires, while using fake CO2 scares to denigrate steel and concrete, which won’t burn.

For decades, green folly opposed every new dam proposal and wasted stored water on another green folly, known here as “Environmental Flows.” Dams were emptied, farmers suffered, towns ran out of water, food prices increased, and some fire-fighting water bombers had to take water from private dams.

It was criminal green folly that babbled on about “the climate emergency” while it sponsored forest conditions that caused agonizing deaths for so many innocents — residents; firefighters; livestock; koalas; and other native animals, birds, and insects.

See these stories here:

Green ideology, not climate change, makes bushfires worse:

The Truth About the Australian Bushfires

Here are the culprits

While our ABC amends the past

Our friends the timber workers

Some Background

Australia cannot afford any more green follies.

Politicians must stop sacrificing Australians on the altar of Green.