Jerry Brown may be the most corrupt Governor in our history. As of this writing the criminals that used CalTrans to stop traffic and use the government agency to electioneer against the repeal of the infamous gas tax, are still working for the State. Why haven’t they and their supervisors been fired? Yesterday criminal complaints were filed against them. Will them be brought before a court to answer the charges or given a raise and promotion for abusing the laws and taxpayers of California? “On the morning of Tuesday, August 28 a Caltrans work crew was caught stopping cars (and creating a traffic jam) along State Highway 78 and Sutherland Dan Road (between Ramona and Julian) in San Diego County. Caltrans-funded work was being performed by Manhole Adjusting Inc. (truck and staff uniforms had the company logo on them) with supervision of a Caltrans Supervisor in a Caltrans-branded truck. A review of Caltrans contracts shows Manhole Adjusting Inc. was awarded a contract to perform road repair work along this stretch of roadway. This Caltrans work crew used a traffic stop sign to slow vehicles down and then handed out “No on Prop 6” campaign literature to each driver.” This is the same agency that Senator John Moorlach found to have 3500 EXCESS employees—and still do. This is the agency that demanded the legislature raise your gas taxes—and now is caught campaigning to keep them. Shame on Governor Brown—he has been silent about this—and refused to order those involved be fired. He has also refused to apologize to the taxpayers of the Confederate State of California for the corruption inside his Administration.

In Blatant Violation of State Law, Caltrans Work Crew Caught Stopping Traffic to Distribute Campaign Fliers Opposed to Prop 6 Gas Tax Repeal Initiative

Yes on 6 campaign, 8/29/18

Yes on Prop 6 Campaign Files Ethics Complaint with Three Law Enforcement Agencies

WHAT: Press conference to release photographs and witness statements detailing a shocking violation of state law prohibiting the use of taxpayer resources to engage in campaign advocacy. A formal ethics complaint is being filed with the Fair Political Practices Commission and a demand for an immediate investigation into the matter.

Illegal Activity Captured: On the morning of Tuesday, August 28 a Caltrans work crew was caught stopping cars (and creating a traffic jam) along State Highway 78 and Sutherland Dan Road (between Ramona and Julian) in San Diego County. Caltrans-funded work was being performed by Manhole Adjusting Inc. (truck and staff uniforms had the company logo on them) with supervision of a Caltrans Supervisor in a Caltrans-branded truck. A review of Caltrans contracts shows Manhole Adjusting Inc. was awarded a contract to perform road repair work along this stretch of roadway. This Caltrans work crew used a traffic stop sign to slow vehicles down and then handed out “No on Prop 6” campaign literature to each driver. From 9am to 12:30pm Google traffic analytics captured a backup in traffic along SR 78 reflecting the bottleneck of traffic causing 15-25 minute delays due to the distribution of the campaign literature. Photos captured the Caltrans work crew member actually handing the materials out, captured the content of the fliers that contain “express advocacy” statements such as “Vote NO on Prop 6,” and admitted on video they were told to pass out the fliers by a Caltrans supervisor.

WHO: Carl DeMaio, Chairman, Reform California – Yes on Prop 6 Gas Tax Repeal Campaign, plus several witnesses/drivers who contacted our campaign to alert us of this illegal action

WHY: “There is absolutely no grey area here, Caltrans is caught in blatant violation of California law that prohibits the use of taxpayer funds for campaign activities or advocacy. This proves once again that Caltrans simply cannot be trusted to do what is right with our gas tax funds – they literally are using gas tax funds to support the distribution of campaign materials to raise the gas tax on working families. We demand an immediate investigation into this incident, we demand prosecution of the individuals involved, and we insist that the Governor instruct Caltrans to immediately cease any activities that could be interpreted as campaign activities.” – Carl DeMaio, Yes on Prop 6 Gas Tax Repeal Initiative

LEGAL CITATION:

Government Code Section 8314 declares “It is unlawful for any elected state or local officer, including any state or local appointee, employee, or consultant, to use or permit others to use public resources for a campaign activity, or personal or other purposes which are not authorized by law.”

Facts about this massive hike:

–Voting Yes on Prop 6 will repeal the car and gas tax, and ensures that any future car and gas taxes must be approved by the voters

–On Nov 1, 2017, Californians became subject to an additional tax of 12.5 cents more per gallon (20 cents more for diesel)

–Estimates suggest it will cost an average family of four $700 or more per family, per year

–The tax also hits business owners who rely on transporting goods, raising the cost of everything from apples to bread, and everything in between

–Vehicle license fees (car tax) will increase as much as $175 a year – striking the wallets of hard-working families across the state

–The tax revenue goes into the state’s General Fund, meaning there’s zero guarantee the money will be used to actually fund the transportation “fixes” they claim will happen

–Nearly 1 million signatures were collected to qualify the measure on the November ballot; just over 550,000 were required