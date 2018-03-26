By

Shock. That is the only word I can use. Hollywood has created a movie that proves that the Progressive icon and dynasty of the Kennedys is based on white and rich privilege. Literally, the Kennedys got away with stealing a presidential election—and the killing of a young girl. ““Even a few years ago, ‘Chappaquiddick’ could have never, ever been made in Hollywood. A few producers tried, and they never worked in this town again,” Howie Carr said in his review in the Boston Herald. Australian actor Jason Clarke (“Terminator Genisys”) stars as Kennedy, the rising political star whose actions on the night of July 18, 1969, proved unbefitting of a leader, let alone a concerned citizen. The senator was driving Kopechne (Kate Mara of “Fantastic Four”) home from a party when his Oldsmobile veered off a wooden bridge into Poucha Pond on Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts. Ted Kennedy was a murder—but because he was white and part of the ultra rich dynasty, even murder is OK. Maybe now folks will take a true look at the hypocrisy of the Left. Weinstein, Spacey and others—then you have the promoters of the vile sexual predators likes the Judds, Meryl Street (“Weinstein is a God”). Glad to see a sliver of honesty hit Hollywood.

In departure for Hollywood, ‘Chappaquiddick’ recalls crash that cast shadow over Camelot

By Christian Toto, Special to The Washington Time, 3/22/18

The “lion of the Senate” is getting a posthumous close-up, and admirers of the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy might not like what they see.

“Chappaquiddick,” in theaters April 6, recalls the 1969 car accident in which Kennedy campaign strategist Mary Jo Kopechne died, casting a permanent shadow over his political career.

In a popular culture that has presented the Kennedys as America’s royal family, moviegoers shouldn’t expect a hagiography replete with references to Camelot. Early reviews indicate that the film offers an unflinching, detailed examination of the senator’s serial transgressions after the accident.

“Even a few years ago, ‘Chappaquiddick’ could have never, ever been made in Hollywood. A few producers tried, and they never worked in this town again,” Howie Carr said in his review in the Boston Herald.

Australian actor Jason Clarke (“Terminator Genisys”) stars as Kennedy, the rising political star whose actions on the night of July 18, 1969, proved unbefitting of a leader, let alone a concerned citizen. The senator was driving Kopechne (Kate Mara of “Fantastic Four”) home from a party when his Oldsmobile veered off a wooden bridge into Poucha Pond on Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts.