By

Your LAUSD teacher, that pays dues to UTLA—United Teachers of Los Angeles, is about to endorse Bernie Sanders for President. These teachers want to raise your taxes, take away your health insurance, throw Israel to the terrorists and open our borders so any and all can come here for welfare, health care—and criminal activity protected by police. “In 2016 and 2017, California passed two different laws regulating the way local law enforcement agencies interact with federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. For pro-immigrant groups, it was a step toward making California a “sanctuary state” where undocumented residents could cooperate with police without the fear of deportation. But law enforcement agencies are implementing the law inconsistently and it may be jeopardizing the safety of detainees, according to a new report from the California Immigrant Policy Center, an immigrant rights organization. Law enforcement groups say it’s been a challenge to comply with new requirements while also fulfilling obligations to the federal government. SB 54 puts limits on when law enforcement agencies can comply with ICE’s transfer requests. AB 2792 dictates how transparent agencies must be when they’re cooperating with ICE. “ The union is using dues money to campaign for a candidate for President—without the permission of the members. LAUSD have another reason to leave the union—they have gone openly socialist. We knew this for years, now they are proud of destroying our rights and freedoms—after failing our kids for years in government schools.

Analysis: In pushing members to vote for endorsing Sanders, UTLA president dismisses Biden and Warren — and says Clinton and Obama weren’t so great either

Mike Antonucci, Los Angeles School Report, 10/30/19

For the next three weeks, United Teachers Los Angeles will conduct a campaign targeted at its own members. The goal is to persuade them to approve a UTLA endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president of the United States.

Chapter leaders will participate in an up-or-down advisory vote on the Sanders endorsement Nov. 13, followed by a formal endorsement vote by the UTLA house of representatives the next day.

The union calls this “the most open and democratic process that UTLA has ever engaged in for an endorsement.” However, no other candidates will be considered.

Certainly it is not surprising that a public employees union would want to endorse Sanders, who openly supports labor and UTLA in particular. What is unusual about the union’s action is its assessment of the national Democratic Party.

In the latest issue of United Teacher, the union’s member newsletter, UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl makes some extraordinary statements about Democrats and the last two Democratic presidents.

“The Democratic Party will not beat Trump if it continues to attack its own base,” he wrote. “By supporting underfunding of schools and unregulated growth of charters, Democratic Party leadership has attacked its own base of people of color and working-class people.”

Caputo-Pearl didn’t stop there:

“By supporting unregulated growth of a vastly anti-union charter sector, Democratic Party leadership has undermined the pay, job security, and working conditions of educators, a job dominated by unionized women. Another attack on its base.

“Even if we defeat Trump, the Democratic Party will not address the most important issues in education without radically changing its approach. Bill Clinton did perhaps more to start charterization than any other president. Barack Obama doubled down on that with support for charters, standardized testing, competition for scarce funds through Race to the Top, and more.”

Caputo-Pearl summarily dismissed the other two current front-runners — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “Joe Biden is cut from the same cloth as Obama on education. Elizabeth Warren has 45 policy plans, but none on public education,” he wrote.

Warren did release an education plan after United Teacher went to press, and it’s a veritable wish list for unions, at an estimated cost of $800 billion.

As with his process for endorsing a candidate, Caputo-Pearl’s assessment of how the results will play out is devoid of alternatives.

“By endorsing Sanders, the best result would be having him take on Trump,” he wrote. “The worst result would be not having him as the Democratic nominee, but having forced every Democratic candidate to shift in our direction on education. Then, we get behind the nominee and beat Trump.”

I can think of a few more “worst results.” Maybe Sanders becomes the nominee and gets trounced in the general election. Or maybe Biden or Warren win the nomination without UTLA and thus feel no obligation to the union, like maybe what happened in 2008 with Obama.

I think it is likely that UTLA will endorse Sanders, not because the members overwhelmingly prefer him to other candidates, but because unions don’t hold endorsement votes they think they might lose.

All this might seem vitally important to UTLA, but the public hardly feels the same way. A recent Gallup poll shows only 2 percent of respondents thought education was America’s biggest problem. “The government” was cited most, by 34 percent of respondents.

Whether UTLA’s endorsement of Sanders will give us better government is open to debate. Certainly, we will get more government if he wins.